Felony charges filed in Whiteside County Court; Sept. 1 to Nov. 10

Key: A Class X felony usually is punishable by 6 to 30 years in prison; Class 1 by 4 to 15 years, Class 2 by 3 to 7 years, Class 3 by 3 to 5 years, and a Class 1 by 1 to 4 years. Criminal histories and other factors could enhance those penalties. In general, misdemeanors are punishable by up to a year in jail.

McKenna, Brandon L., 25, of Rock Falls; charged Nov. 10 with two counts of aggravated DUI and driving while his license is revoked, all Class 4 felonies; released with a notice to appear; first appearance Dec. 10.

Poff, Cory G., 50, of Rock Falls; charged Nov. 9 with aggravated fleeing a police officer, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of resisting an officer, all Class 4 felonies; bond set at $50,000; preliminary hearing Nov. 22.

Flagg, Tiffany M., 38, of Coleta; charged Nov. 9 with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; issued $10,000 recognizance bond; preliminary hearing Nov. 29.

Foreman, Cameron R., 43, of Sterling; charged Nov. 9 with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; posted $1,000 of his $10,000 bond; preliminary hearing Nov. 22.

Sigel, Brett E., 49, of Sterling; charged Nov. 3 with driving on a license revoked for a fourth or subsequent DUI, a Class 4 felony, and a no insurance citation; issued a notice to appear on Dec. 9.

Ellis, Dallas J., 45, of Sterling; charged Nov. 2 with theft, a Class 4 felony, and Oct. 18 with aggravated battery of an officer, a Class 2 felony, and misdemeanor resisting an officer; bond set at $20,000 in both cases; pretrial conference for both set for Dec. 28.

Pitzer, William R., 42, of Sterling; charged Oct. 29 with trespass, a Class 4 felony, and misdemeanor criminal damage to property; bond set at $10,000; preliminary hearing Nov. 22.

Howard, Isaac T., 39, of Rock Falls; charged Oct. 26 with failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 3 felony; posted $1,000 of his $10,000 bond; preliminary hearing Nov. 22.

Hall, Robert J., 33, hometown unavailable; charged Oct. 25 with two counts of aggravated fleeing, plus aggravated assault, and obstruction, all Class 4 felonies, and misdemeanor possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana; issued a notice to appear Dec. 8.

Greene, Terry J., 41, of Sterling; charged Oct. 25 with violating an order of protection, a Class 4 felony, and misdemeanor resisting an officer; also charged Sept. 21 with violating an order of protection; surrendered in lieu of bond; as of Nov. 8, cases to track together.

Fuller, Rory L., 44, of Rock Falls; charged Oct. 22 with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; issued $10,000 recognizance bond; pretrial conference Dec. 29.

Scudder, Nancy L.E., 31, of Rock Falls; charged Oct. 21 with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; issued a notice to appear Dec. 3.

Brookins, Sadie S., 35, of Rock Falls; charged Oct. 20 with obstructing justice, a Class 4 felony; issued a notice to appear Dec. 1.

Johnson, Detrich V., 21, of Rock Falls, charged Oct. 20 with aggravated fleeing causing more than $300 in damage, a Class 4 felony; issued $10,000 recognizance bond; preliminary hearing Nov. 15.

Hammelman, Silas C., 29, of Rock Falls; charged Oct. 20 with trespass to a residence, a Class 4 felony; bond set at $75,000; pretrial conference Dec. 28.

Blanton, Shaye C., 33, of Rockford; possession of a stolen vehicle, a Class 2 felony; bond set at $30,000; pretrial conference Nov. 23.

Tuggle, Larry E. Jr., 35, of Kansas City, Missouri; charged Oct. 19 with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony; bond set at $10,000; preliminary hearing Nov. 29.

Coronel, Stalin A., 30, of Rock Falls; charged Oct. 19 with aggravated DUI, a Class 4 felony; posted $1,000 of his $10,000 bond; pretrial conference Nov. 18.

Graves, Dylan A., 29, of Tampico; charged Oct. 14 with two counts of resisting arrest, a Class 4 felony, and misdemeanor retail theft; bond set at $20,000; pretrial conference Nov. 23.

Verkruysse, Jake R., 34, of Erie; charged Oct. 13 with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; also charged Sept. 29 with aggravated battery, Class 3, criminal damage to property, Class 4, and misdemeanor reckless driving; $150,000 bond applies to both cases; pretrial conference Nov. 23 in both cases.

Zakariya, Joseph A., 18, of Hoffman Estates; charged Oct. 13 with possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony; issued a $10,000 recognizance bond; preliminary hearing Nov. 22.

Guy, Kerry L., 57, of Clinton, Iowa; charged Oct. 13 with retail theft and aggravated battery, both Class 3 felonies, and misdemeanor trespass to a building; issued $30,000 recognizance bond; Jan. 26 pretrial conference set.

Belmonte, Julian H., 27, of Sterling; charged Oct. 19 with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and misdemeanor resisting arrest; bond set at $15,000, reduced to $7,500 but Belmont released under the Bond Reform Act; pretrial conference Nov. 23.

Poff, Mariann C., 26, of Rock Falls; charged Oct. 12 with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; bond set at $30,000; pretrial conference Dec. 29.

Braem, Sally J., 33, of Sterling; charged Oct. 8 with aggravated DUI drugs, a Class 2 felony, and two counts of driving while revoked, a Class 4, in two separate cases; pretrial conference Dec. 15.

Alumbaugh, Melissa A., 31, of Sterling; charged Oct. 6 with retail theft, a Class 3 felony; bond set at $9,900 but released Nov. 8 per Bail Reform Act; pretrial conference Nov. 26.

O’Brien, Daniel J., 55, of Rock Falls; charged Oct. 5 with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, and misdemeanor domestic battery and reckless conduct; bond set at $20,000; pretrial conference Dec. 28.

Gillogly, Daniel S., 34, of Clinton, Iowa; charged Oct. 4 with retail theft, a Class 3 felony, and misdemeanor trespass; $180 bond posted Oct. 14; pretrial conference Jan. 26.

Styden, George S., 49, of Sterling; charged Sept. 30 with possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and misdemeanor driving while suspended; posted $350 bond on Oct. 4; pretrial conference Dec. 15.

Brakefield, Philip D., 67, of Mundelein, charged Sept. 29 with two counts of aggravated DUI, a Class 1 felony, and driving while revoked, a Class 4; bond set at $50,000; pretrial conference Nov. 16.

Jaramillo Garcia, Erik K., 38, of Beloit, Wisconsin; charged Sept. 28 with two counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony; two counts of aggravated feeling, a Class 4, and misdemeanor trespass to a residence, obstructing ID and leaving the scene of a property damage accident; bond set at $150,000; pretrial conference Nov. 23.

Williams, Denise M., 31, of Beloit, Wisconsin; charged Sept. 28 with two counts of burglary, a Class 2 felony, and misdemeanor trespass to a residence; bond set at $25,000; pretrial conference Nov. 16.

Seidel, Ethan T., 32, of Rock Falls; charged Sept. 24 with possession of less than 5 grams off methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, and misdemeanor resisting arrest; $75,000 bond concurrent with a Sept. 21, 2020 case in which he is charged with possession of a stole vehicle, a Class 2 felony; preliminary hearing Dec. 15 in both cases.

Wise, Mikel, 56, of Sterling; charged Sept. 22 with theft, a Class 4 felony; issued $10,000 recognizance bond on Oct. 29; preliminary hearing Nov. 22.

Falk, Bridgette A., 49, of Polo; charged Sept. 17 with retail theft, a Class 3 felony; issued $10,000 recognizance bond on Oct. 6; pretrial conference Dec. 15.

Sandoval, Zachary P., 30, of Sterling; charged Sept. 17 with criminal damage to property $500 to $10,000, a Class 4 felony, and misdemeanor criminal damage to property; posted $2,000 of his $20,000 bond on Sept. 20; pretrial conference Dec. 29.

Wainscott, Troy A., 57, of Prophetstown; charged Sept. 13 with failure to register as a sex offender, a Class 3 felony; issued $10,000 recognizance bond; pretrial conference Nov. 24.

Walter, Cody L., 34, of Sterling; charged Sept. 8 with driving while revoked, a Class 4 felony; issued recognizance bond; preliminary hearing Nov. 22.

Serrano, Salome I., 44, of Spring Hill; charged Sept. 7 with aggravated battery of an officer, a Class 2 felony; and misdemeanor violating an order of protection; posted $250 of $2,500 bond; pretrial conference Jan. 26.

Helfrich, Douglas W., 29, of Sterling; charged Sept. 3 with failure to register as a sex offender; posted $50 of his $500 bond; pretrial conference Dec. 22.

Farmer, Malaurie S., 35, of Rock Falls; charged Sept. 2 with two counts of violating an order of protection; bond concurrent with the $10,000 recognizance bond issued in a 2019 violating an order of protection case; pretrial conference Jan. 26.

Parker, Timothy J., 39, of Dixon; charged Sept. 1 with two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, a Class 2 felony, unlawful restraint, Class 4, and misdemeanor domestic battery; bond set at $150,000; pretrial conference Nov. 23.

• Compiled from Whiteside County Court records by Sauk Valley Media; 815-631-2531.