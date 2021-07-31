Steward man, 74, convicted of 2018 sexual assault

DIXON – A 74-year-old Steward man was convicted Tuesday in Lee County Court of sexually assaulting a woman who was passed out at his home in May 2018.

After the short 2-day trial, the jury found Robert A. Tamblyn guilty of criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual abuse.

Robert A. Tamblyn

He faces 4 to 15 years for the assault, of which he would have to serve 85%, and 1 to 3 years on the abuse conviction when he is sentenced Sept. 7. He also must register as a sex offender, and faces a fine of up to $25,000 on each count, plus court costs.

He was found not guilty of aggravated criminal sexual assault, which carried the most severe penalty, 6 to 30 years in prison.

Tamblyn committed various sex acts while the woman, who was intoxicated, was asleep in his home. She awoke to find him on top of her, assaulting her.

In addition, he is being sued by the victim for damages in excess of $50,000.

In the suit, filed Jan. 16, 2019, she accuses Tamblyn of sexual battery, sexual assault, and assault, and of violating the Illinois Human Rights Act.

Tamblyn, husband of her boss at the time, approached her a week later while she was at work and made comments about the assault, and his unwanted sexual contact “created an intimidating, hostile and offensive work environment,” the suit says.

In his response to her complaint, Tamblyn denies all claims made in the suit.

The next hearing in the case is Aug. 9.