Sauk Valley developers Boss and Smith wrangling two new businesses and an expansion in Sterling

Local business owners and developers Brick Boss and Tonya Smith are readying to open Abby’s III, an upscale yet relaxed restaurant and bar in the former one-story, red brick Chuckwagon Saloon buildings at 1201/1203 E. Fourth St., which they bought from Arlene E. and Charles A. Rogers Jr. of Dixon in October. (Alex T. Paschal)

STERLING – Local business owners and developers Brick Boss and Tonya Smith are starting 2024 the way they ended 2023 – on a busy, busy note, preparing to open two new businesses while expanding another and managing at least two others.

Remodel is the word of the year for now.

The couple is readying to open Abby’s Wine III, an upscale yet relaxed restaurant and bar in the former one-story, red brick Chuckwagon Saloon buildings at 1201-1203 E. Fourth St., which they bought from Arlene E. and Charles A. Rogers Jr. of Dixon in October.

They also will open an ice cream parlor, featuring homemade cinnamon rolls and other treats, at the site, Smith said.

Renovations for both businesses are underway.

While that work is going on, Brick also is preparing to expand his Rock Falls-based construction business, Boss Roofing-Siding Experts Inc., to much a larger headquarters in Sterling.

Meanwhile, the couple is running 3 Twelve restaurant in the former Manny’s Pizza & Tacos, at 312 Locust St. in downtown Sterling, and Aubree’s Fun World, an arcade at 707 First Ave. in Rock Falls.

Their business partnership is a family affair: Abby’s and Aubree’s are named after the couple’s young daughters.

Abby’s Wine III will be the second Sterling location.

The original Abby’s is a wine, beer and slots bar at 2607 E. Lincolnway. It is in one of four spaces in a strip mall that Brick built in 2020 on a site he bought in 2017 after demolishing the former Moore Monument buildings and fixing culvert issues for the city as part of its flood control plan for the Northland Mall and Woodlawn areas.

Abby’s Wine II is at 955 N. Galena Ave. in Dixon; it opened in April 2021 in a former cellphone store that Boss remodeled.

Boss Roofing and Siding Experts, now at 1408 First Ave./Route 40 in Rock Falls, will be moving in to the former Jim Prescott’s Barbecue Shop, 1910 E. Fourth St.

The Prescott Family Trust sold the building to Boss’ Extreme Properties IL LLC in July.

Boss bought his current location in March 2015, but he founded his business – well-known for its orange, black and white trucks and signs – more than 20 years ago in 2002.

The couple bought 3 Twelve in November. Manny’s closed in August 2022, and John Brady, who owns Urban Outlet Inc., a clothing and home decor store a block west at 311 First Ave., bought it that September, opening under the 3 Twelve moniker.

Brady sold it to Boss and Smith in November.

Aubree’s Fun World, next to Pizza Hut, is a family-friendly arcade with a virtual reality roller coaster, various arcade cabinets, pinball machines and a giant-sized game of Hungry Hungry Hippos. It opened in September 2022.