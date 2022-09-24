New restaurant coming to replace Manny’s in downtown Sterling

The recently shuttered Manny’s Pizza & Tacos at 312 Locust St. in Sterling will be getting a new life as the restaurant/bar 3 Twelve. Brother Daryls owners Tony Walters (left) and Chris Schueler will handle the food, and John Brady (middle), his fiancee, Brittany Foreman, and business partners Kayla and Jason Fargher are partnering on the bar. They hope to open by mid-October, Brady said. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)