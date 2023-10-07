Salvation Army sets holiday assistance application dates

STERLING – The Salvation Army will accept applications for Christmas assistance starting Oct. 23.

Applications will be accepted from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3. Hours are from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.

Those applying must bring the following documents:

A valid ID for everyone 18 or older. This includes a driver’s license, state ID or passport.

Proof of all income, such as pay stubs, a Social Security letter, unemployment or state assistance documents.

Proof of Whiteside County residency through a lease or a utility bill.

Proof of children’s residence, with a lease agreement, school record or FS letter.

Proof of date of birth for children 12 and younger.

Applications also can be submitted online beginning Oct. 16 at www.saangeltree.org.

The Salvation Army is located at 409 Ave. F, Sterling, and can be reached at 815-625-1622.