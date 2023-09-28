Fritts honors Amboy Food and Liquor as Local Business Highlight

DIXON – For his September 2023 local business highlight, State Rep. Bradley Fritts, R-Dixon, chose to highlight Amboy Food and Liquor.

Fritts spent time touring the business and presented the business with a certificate of appreciation for contributions to the community.

“This month, I chose to honor Amboy Food and Liquor because of the positive impact this business has made on the local community,” said Fritts. “Before this store opened, Amboy did not have a grocery store and some residents had to drive upwards of 30 minutes just to reach the nearest store. That is unacceptable, and this store fixed a massive problem for hundreds of people in the community.”

Amboy Food and Liquor was founded in 2016 by owner SanJay Desi. Following the success of his Amboy location, he chose to open up two more stores, one in Earlville and another in Hampshire.

“SanJay not only ensured that local residents had access to groceries, but his success led to economic development in downtown Amboy,” Fritts said. “His business has drawn others to open up in the area and that kind of contribution to the community is priceless.”

Amboy Food and Liquor is located at 242 E. Main St., Amboy, and is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

To nominate a local business in District 74 for a future highlight, visit RepFritts.com and select Local Business Highlight Submission Form under Resources.