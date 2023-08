The Rice Bull Riding and Barrel Racing rodeo packed the stands Thursday, August 10, 2023 at the Carroll County Fair. The rodeo featured bull riders from all over the world and barrel racers from all over the country in a night of thrills and laughs at the expense of rodeo entertainer Dalton Murray. Still lots to see and do Saturday including the demolition derby.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Mason Collins gets bucked off in the Rice Bull Riding and Barrel Racing event Thursday, August 11, 2023 at the Carroll County fair. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawm/credit)