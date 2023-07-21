There’s still time to own a piece of Tampico history

TAMPICO – If you missed the oldest building in Tampico being torn down Saturday, do not despair, you still have a chance to own a piece of its history.

“Many old items were found in the building and will be on display Sunday from 8 a.m. till noon in front of the Tampico Area Historical Society Museum during Tampico Homecoming Days (TAHS),” said Terry Gaskill. “Items maybe purchased for a small donation and the money will be matched up too $1,000 by Royal Neighbors of America and will be used to pay for the foundation work of the TAHS.”

RNA National Headquarters, located in Rock Island. RNA will match total donations up to $1,000 for the TAHS, which is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Gaskill said.

Members of the historical society voted to demolish the building because of its poor condition and volunteers took the 15′ wide, 25′ long, 15′ high building down July 15.