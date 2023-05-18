Ollie’s Bargain Outlet coming to Rock Falls

Ollie's Bargain Discount Inc., which is constructing a distribution center in Princeton's industrial park north of Interstate 80, appears will be opening retail store in Rock Falls. Ollie’s will lease 1000 First Ave./state Route 40, once home to Save-A-Lot, from building owner Cocca Development, Mark Searing, the city’s building inspector, confirmed Thursday morning. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)