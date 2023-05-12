Dixon schools OK amended contract for $300,000 Nachusa campus purchase

DIXON — Dixon Public Schools board of education unanimously approved on Wednesday an amended contract to purchase the Nachusa campus from Lutheran Social Services of Illinois for $300,000.
The district wants to establish a therapeutic day school on the site so it can assume instruction of special needs students instead of relying on out-of-district services.
LSSI is willing to sell, but wants to lease the administrative building and the foster care building on campus at an annual fee of $115,200.
The deal — which the school administration said had been hammered out by attorneys from the two parties — still requires approval by LSSI’s own governing board, which is expected to take place before the end of the month.
The board amended the contract after newly sworn-in member David Fritts initiated discussion with two concerns: Noting the contract closing was dated for May 10 instead of a future date and the fact the district had not yet seen the sewer inspection report.
“We have in mind defining what the program will look like, and it’s really then committing to paper what we feel the programming will look like, the curriculum, and most importantly, the recruitment of quality staff to meet the needs and services of the students.”— Margo Emen, Dixon Public Schools superintendent
Brandon Rogers and Linda Leblanc-Parks, now in the respective roles of board vice president and secretary, then discussed the need to amend language over the time allotted to the board should the sewer inspection require action, given that all this would fall in or around Memorial Day weekend.
Jon Wadsworth wanted to know if the district’s own review of the property raised any red flags.
Buildings and operations manager Kevin Schultz said his team had been on the site. He noted that while the campus will require minimal asbestos abatement and an updated fire alarm system to meet code requirements, it has potable water. “All the buildings have good bones,” Schultz said.
The administration told the board at the April meeting it expects to spend $2 million for improvements over the next five years.
Kathleen Schaefer then amended her motion to approve the contract with language that set the sale on or before June 9 and require the sewer inspection by June 1.
It was the first major action by the new board and its new officers. Wadsworth said of the emerging dynamic: “Look at us, rolling with the punches.”
After the meeting, Superintendent Margo Empen said she was looking forward to the sale closing, which she said was just the first step in establishing a therapeutic day school by the start of the 2024-25 school year.
“Really, the hard work begins,” she said. “We have in mind defining what the program will look like, and it’s really then committing to paper what we feel the programming will look like, the curriculum, and most importantly, the recruitment of quality staff to meet the needs and services of the students.”
Empen said that Assistant Superintendent Doug Stansford has been to the Chana Education Center to learn from its operation. The CEC offers a program for K-12 students with emotional disabilities and its regional safe schools programs offers an alternative general education setting for grades 6-12. It serves students in Ogle and Lee counties.
The regular meeting included the swearing in of Fritts to a four-year term after the April 4 consolidated election. Returning members Schaefer and Melissa Gates also took the oath.
Rachel Cocar stepped down from the board and her position of vice president. She had not sought re-election, and departed during a tearful farewell. Her advice to incoming members was to attend school functions.
“When you are invited, show up and see the amazing things that we are doing in our district,” she implored.
The new board then entertained nominations for officers.
Linda Wegner received support from the entire board for another term as president.
For vice president, Wegner nominated Rogers and Gates nominated Wadsworth. Before the vote, Wadsworth said the board could use some “healthy, agreeable dissent.”
Rogers was chosen on a 4 to 3 vote.
Leblanc-Parks and Gates were nominated for the position of secretary. Leblanc-Parks was chosen on a 6-1 vote.
Empen invited Fritts to join the policy committee, based on how he demonstrated an eye for detail off the bat.
Fritts seemed to accept the posting. “Wherever I’m needed,” he said.