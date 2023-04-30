Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed April 14-21

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Larry T. and Fonda M. Wyatt to Jeremy D. and Kathleen Allen, one parcel in Sterling Township and 1312 E. 28th St., Sterling, $246,000.

Steven M. and Justin M. Habben to Miguel Casas, 1304 13th Ave., Rock Falls, $33,000.

Hide Away Hills to Salvador Victor, one parcel on Quail Hollow Court, Fenton, $12,500.

Rock Bottoms Farms Inc. to Jonathan J. Cox, 19174 Anderson Road, Prophetstown, $40,000.

Erma L. Robinson Estate, Sharon K. Gaffey, Roxann Robinson, Cheryl L. Clarke, and Debra A. Oliver to Patrick M. and Lisa Campbell, 607 Freeport Road, Sterling, $95,000.

John L. and Dyanne R. Hohler to Karolyn L. Teal, 404 Ninth Ave., Sterling, $5,200.

Industrial Development Commission and the city of Rock Falls to United Metal Buildings LLC, two parcels in Coloma Township, $140,000.

Kevin M. Orth to Jamie M. Munther, 407 S. Base St., Morrison, $117,000.

Robert W. Davis to Jeff and Jamie Venhuizen, 9319 Spring Hill Road, Erie, $325,000.

Vicky L. Workman to Angela S. Vandervinne and Melissa A. Sterenberg, 711 Milnes Drive, Morrison, $0.

Philip M. and Wendy K. Ottens to D&E Hilltop Properties, 1100 Fourth St., Fulton (formerly Sweet Woodruff), $315,000.

CSST Properties LLC to Dena Read, 2211 Canal St., Rock Falls, $99,800.

Robert W. and Lisa A. Klomann to Esthela Ibarra, 1813 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $18,000.

James Hoffman to 815 Properties LLC, 3308 W. Rock Falls Road/U.S. Route 30, Rock Falls (Atilano Storage), $300,000.

Lacy M. Cole to Melissa G. Jacoby, 705 E. 16th St., Sterling, $115,000.

Jerry W. Lancaster to Drake Austin Collis, one parcel on Golfview Court, Erie, $16,750.

Quit claim deeds

Darren L. and Leslie L. Miller to D&L Miller Properties LLC, 25460 Deer Run, Sterling, $0.

Ermenia R. Pignatelli Trust to Anthony Heide, 1407 W. 23rd St., Sterling, $0.

Heather L. Dauen to Markus Isaias Chavez, 902 W. 23rd St., Sterling, $0.

Driven Results to Scott J. Lodor, 604 16th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Alan S. and Patricia J. Kaplan Trust to Vamp LLC, three parcels on Yorktown Road, Morrison, $0.

Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick to T. Bell Detasseling LLC, one parcel on Lyons Road, Prophetstown, $21,500.

Midland States Bank Land Trust No. 1913 to Sterling 1833 Real Estate LLC, 1833 Locust St., Sterling, $0.

Midland States Bank Land Trust No. 1901 to Sterling 1833 Real Estate LLC, 1901 Locust St., Sterling, $0.

Executors deeds

Larry D. Thies Estate to Wendy L. and Mica S. Killinger, 8684 Burns Road, Fenton, $285,000.

Jay J. McKenzie Jr. Estate to Charles T. Hines, 503 12th Ave. North, Albany, $188,000.

Deeds

Nicole M. Morales to Kim W. and Lisa J. Buckingham, 2213 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Josephine R. Slater Estate, Marissa, Mary, Chaz and Matthew Slater, Danny Vanausdoll, Cassondra Prather, Malia Nielsen, Christine Heide, Rose Ann Latta and Lisa Buckingham to Nicole M. Morales, 2213 Sixth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Whiteside County clerk, David and Mary Jane Green and Sally Corbell to Trust No. 10 24 355 003, Whiteside County, trustee, one parcel in Hopkins Township, $0.

John R. Spohn Estate to Chadrick G. Gray and Jerrica L. Watson, 103 19th Ave., Sterling, $95,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Andrew and Heather Diehl to Scott Malinowski and Dale Fink, 924 Marvid Ave., Dixon, $180,000.

Melissa M. Keller-Smith to Calla M. Rourke and William Stark, 1215 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $67,000.

Tina D. Hunt to Lani K. and Courtney R. Rogers, 1314 W. Seventh St., Dixon, $136,500.

Liberty Kimbro to James Rowan, 166 Peru St., Paw Paw, $155,000.

Cristina Manuel to Yolanda Fragoso, block 5, lot 490, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,000.

Bobby and Caterina Kehagias to Brenda Jo and Mark Charles Sisson, block 22, lot 6, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $10,000.

Jeroslaw Mioduszewski to Wylie J. Munoz, block 11, lot 264, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $20,000.

Violeta Fabiola Doniger, also Robles-Tonche, to Christopher A. Roszak, block 15, lots 109-110, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $39,000.

Matthew, Gregory and Marty Liston and Daniele Lewis to DY Holdings LLC, 4 S. Prospect Ave., Amboy, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Mary E. and Gregory L. Malach, Jamie Stoerp and Kelly Jo Hoffman to David Malach, one parcel in Sublette Township, $0.

Jim and Carl Scianna Norberg to Roy W. Imwie III, block 5, lot 256, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deeds

Erickson Family Trust, Luanne J. Erickson, trustee, to Claire Glory and Michael Patrick Digrazia, 510 Deer Chase, Dixon, $210,000.

Gary L. and Lori A. Greenfield to Heather Diehl, 507 Devonshire St., Dixon, $177,000.

Mildred C. Danekas, Mildred C. Danekas, trustee, to Timothy L. and Tina R. Ramsey, 403 John St., Steward, $90,000.

Richard and Frances Kampwirth Revocable Trust, Richard and Frances Kampwirth, trustees, to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the people of the state of Illinois, one parcel in Nachusa Township, $0.

Executors deed

Sidney L. Heaton, Laurie L. Heaton, executor, to Zachary P. Scepurek, 1624 Brandywine Road, Dixon, $161,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Lee County sheriff and Joshua N. and Stacey Herrmann to U.S. Bank National Association, 307 Grant Ave., Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

James and Joan Bonnamy to Roger Allen Fegan, 206 Deer Paint Drive, Dixon, $300,000.

Mary E. Bontjes to Michael J. Stewart 322 N. Hamer Court, Byron, $138,000.

Matthew S. and Amanda C. Stormont to Cheryl Holesinger, 225 S. Lafayette St., Byron, $152,000.

DeWayne C. and Marilyn A. Adams Irreversible Trust, DeWayne C. Adams, trustee, to Evan T. Ruder, 108 S. First St., Kings, $80,000.

Jason E. Beck and Juliet B. Ugarte Hopkins to Alejandro Fonseca, 700 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $171,000.

Timothy S. and Kara F. Janiak to Koty and Kary Dean Carpenter, 1221 W. Seventh Ave., Rochelle, $170,000.

Roger J. Miller to Patricia J. Diggon, 304 W. Main St., Mt. Morris, $63,000.

Richard J. Nelson, David E. Nelson, trustee, to Den Trust 1013, one parcel in Mount Morris Township, $1,620,528.

Haywell LLC Westwood to Timothy S. and Kara F. Janiak, 10695 E. Diane Lane, Rochelle, $374,500.

Mark E. and Tonya Aurand to Ramses Tello Gonzalez, 201 S. 10th St., Oregon, $125,000.

Richard L. and Connie S. Mongan to Jon R. Deem, 302 Sunset Lane, Mt. Morris, $137,900.

Quit claim deeds

Jerry A. Nantz Jr. to Kerri Villa Nantz, 1500 Kings Road, Kings, $0.

The late Craig A. Carter by joint owner and Patricia Carter to Harvey Keller and Patricia Carter Keller, 404 W. Phyllis Ave., Rochelle, $0.

Trustee deeds

George L. Meyer Declaration Trust, Rosemarie Meyer, trustee, to Evan and Jennifer Ann Payne, 105 Mississippi Drive, Dixon, $3,500.

Millennium Trust Co. LLC Cust FBO Zibute G. Zaparackas IRA to Zibute G. Zaparackas, MD, one parcel in Taylor Township, $0.

Millennium Trust Co LLC Cust FBO Zibute G. Zaparackas IRA to Zibute G. Zaparackas, MD, three parcels in Grand Detour Township, $0.

Millennium Trust Co LLC Cust FBO Paul A. Knepper IRA, to Paul A. Knepper, MD PHD, 6987 S. Riverside Drive and one other parcel in Grand Detour, $0.

Sean R. Considine Trust, Sean R. Considine, trustee, to Ryan D. Considine, 9268 N. Tower Road, Byron, $160,000.

Louise Ann Swanson Trust, Carl C. Swanson, trustee, to Lost Lake Lot LLC, 306 Slippery Rock Drive, Dixon, $0.

Executor deed

The late Billy E. Bivens by executor to Gerold A. Lints, 206 Sunset Lane, Mt. Morris, $134,000.

Deeds

Ogle County sheriff, RC of Creston LLC, Sods LLC, Davidson Family Farms LLC, Davidson Farms of Creston Inc., Davidson Farms of DeKalb County Inc., Davidson Farms of Ogle County Inc., Davidson Farms of Lee County Inc., Davidson Farms and Trucking LLC, Davidson and Furman LLC, Davidson Farms of Creston LLC, John and Ronald Davidson and Davidson Grain Inc. to Dearborn Street Holding LLC and BMO Harris Bank, 5931 and 5960 S. Woodlawn Road, Creston, $3,979,491.93

RL Gaul Properties LLC to Aaron Miller, 303 N. Cherry Ave., Polo, $97,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office