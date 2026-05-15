McHenry County Coroner’s Office gets first major upgrade in 40 years

Renovations to the McHenry County Coroner's Office's morgue were completed in May 2026 after nine months of construction. (Michelle Meyer)

For the first time since the 40-year-old building was built, the McHenry County Coroner’s Office got a major upgrade with renovations to the office and morgue.

The coroner’s office, 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock, held an open house Thursday, showing off the upgraded space after undergoing nine months of construction.

Other than an addition made for new offices after the original building was built in 1986, no other renovations had ever been made to the space.

McHenry County Coroner Michael Rein started the process to renovate the space about one year after he was first elected to the position in 2020. He is currently serving his second term as the county’s coroner.

Before the tour, Rein reflected on how much the office has accomplished since he came into the position six years ago during the county board’s committee of the whole meeting.

“When I took over six years ago, we actually had deputies using typewriters to write reports,” he said. “I think the McHenry County Coroner’s Office is probably the best coroner’s office in the state of Illinois now.”

The McHenry County Coroner's Office, located at 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock, pictured on May 14, 2026. (Michelle Meyer)

“Before” photos of the morgue were displayed on the stainless steel table, showing 40-year-old grouted tile flooring and worn-out equipment.

Now, the autopsy suite is filled with an ample amount of bright lights that beam off spotless stainless steel equipment, smooth epoxy floors and large anti-microbial tiles on the walls.

Some loose ends still need to be finished, but Rein said he fully expects the project to be completed under budget.

The County Board approved a budget of just under $2 million for the office and autopsy suite renovation project last year, according to county documents. The money was budgeted in the county’s capital fund for building improvements.

Construction started in August. During that time, the team used the Kane County Coroner’s Office, Rein said.

Renovations to the McHenry County Coroner's Office's morgue were completed in May 2026 after nine months of construction. (Michelle Meyer)

The renovation gives the morgue greater capacity for coroner’s office investigations.

Outside of the morgue, new flooring and furniture were added to the office space to give a warmer feel.

Rein said there are no other items on his wish-list for the space, and he expects the upgrades to last them at least 50 years.

“We didn’t just build for today, but also for the future,” he said.

The office is also one of 57 in the nation that the International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners accredits, earning the status in 2023.