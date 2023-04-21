Longtime lawyer, former Lee County state’s attorney Henry Dixon dies

DIXON – Henry Dixon, whose law career and involvement in the community spanned decades, died Wednesday at age 88.
Dixon, a lifelong resident of the town that bears his family’s name, was a lawyer for more than 50 years and served two terms as Lee County state’s attorney from 1964 to 1968 as well as 2008 to 2012.
He owned the law firm that was first started by his great-grandfather Sherwood in 1869, which closed last year after 163 years of Dixons in the local law field. His wife of nearly 40 years and law partner, Linda Giesen, joined the firm in 1996.
Dixon graduated from Dixon High School in 1952, then the University of Notre Dame where he was class co-president. He was commissioned as an infantry second lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1956.
He earned his law degree from John Marshall Law School in 1963 and came back to Dixon to practice law.
He rose to the rank of brigadier general in the Illinois National Guard upon his discharge in 1988 having served at multiple command levels to include Battalion Commander of the 1st Battalion of the 129th Infantry and Deputy Commander of the 33rd Infantry Brigade.
As both prosecutor and defense attorney, Dixon tried 267 jury trials.
Dixon was a voracious reader, loved traveling and skiing, and was an avid Notre Dame and White Sox fan.
He was active in the Democratic Party, serving for many years as precinct captain for the 12th precinct in Dixon. He was also a committed member of the Dixon Rotary Club.
“He is remembered as a true mentor and a major influence on so many lives,” Dixon’s family said in his obituary. “Henry was a devoted husband, son, father, and grandfather and was deeply committed to his family throughout his life.”
He is survived by his wife along with his daughter, Kerry Dixon of Iowa City; his two sons, who followed their father into military service, Robert (Sherry) Dixon of Alexandria, Virginia, and Henry (Mary Pat) Dixon of Shaw AFB, South Carolina; his grandson Jackson Fox of Iowa City; as well as siblings Louise (Tom) Corken, James (Judy) Dixon, and David (Marge) Dixon, as well as numerous beloved nieces, nephews, and their families.
A visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Holloway Center of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dixon. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s. Following his internment at Oakwood Cemetery, there will be a luncheon at the Holloway Center.
In accordance with Henry’s wishes, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dixon Habitat for Humanity, St. Vincent de Paul Society, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home in Dixon.