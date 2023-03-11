Four Sauk Valley fire protection districts awarded state grants

SPRINGFIELD – Four fire protection districts in Lee, Ogle and Whiteside counties were recipients of small equipment grants from the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

The state’s acting state fire marshal announced the recipients March 3.

The Amboy Fire Protection District and the Compton Community Fire Protection District each were awarded $26,000. The Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District, which maintains stations in rural Rochelle and Steward, got $23,016.80. The Prophetstown Fire District received $26,000.

Across the state, $1.5 million went to 64 fire departments or emergency medical service providers. The grant money can be used to buy tools and equipment.

Needs differ by locale, but the state fire marshal said some of the beneficiaries intend to use the grant to buy thermal imaging cameras; new turnout gear that doesn’t include flame-retardant synthetics that have since been found to cause cancer; helmets with hoods that protect the head, ears and throat; and tools to enhance rescue and extraction from crashed vehicles.

Most Illinois first responders are eligible to apply, provided that they participate in the National Fire Incident Reporting System in the previous two years.