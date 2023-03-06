Illinois senators announce additional $51 million for LIHEAP

U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced an additional $51 million in federal funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help Illinoisans pay the rising cost of home heating bills.

LIHEAP funding in Illinois now is about $260 million.

Illinois families shouldn’t have to worry about whether or not they can afford to pay their utility bills. — U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois.

“In the midst of rising costs, the last thing Illinois residents should have to worry about is how they’re going to pay their utility bills – especially in the colder months,” Durbin said. “This federal investment gives families across our state some much-needed financial relief, and I’ll continue advocating for the immediate release of these funds.”

These funds were appropriated for the Department of Health and Human Services energy assistance program and from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which the two Democratic senators supported.

Individuals interested in applying for energy assistance can visit energyhelp.us or call the National Energy Assistance Referral hotline at 1-866-674-6327.