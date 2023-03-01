More than a dozen blood drives in Sauk Valley during 80th annual Red Cross Month

There will be 14 blood drives scheduled across the Sauk Valley region as donors and recipients celebrate in March the 80th annual American Red Cross Month, a tradition that President Franklin Roosevelt started in 1943 to honor the legacy of the organization’s founder, Clara Barton.

Red Cross staff and volunteers will celebrate Red Cross community contributions across Illinois during a Day at the Capitol in Springfield on March 22.

“When help can’t wait during emergencies, people in Illinois rally together to provide relief and hope for neighbors in need,” said Celena Roldán Sarillo, CEO of the American Red Cross of Illinois. “This humanitarian spirit is at the heart of our community, and we are proud to honor all those who make our mission possible during this year’s Red Cross Month celebration. You can join in their commitment by donating, volunteering, giving blood or platelets, or taking a lifesaving skills course.”

Financial donations in recognition of the commemoration can be made on March 22 at redcross.org/givingday. The money is used to provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters.

Those who make donations of blood and platelets in March will receive a $10 Visa Prepaid Card by email. They will also be entered for a chance to win one of five $3,000 Visa Prepaid Cards.

Upcoming donations sites across the Sauk Valley, by county:

Bureau.

March 6, 2-6:30 p.m., Ladd CC Elementary, 232 E. Cleveland St., Ladd.

March 17, 1-6 p.m., Malden Grade School, East Street, Malden.

March 24, 1-6 p.m., LaMoille High School, 801 S. Main, LaMoille.

Carroll.

March 13, noon to 6 p.m., Eastland High School, 500 South School Drive, Lanark.

Lee.

March 9, 1- 6 p.m., Paw Paw Elementary School, 511 Chapman, Paw Paw.

March 14, 7:30 p.m.-noon, Do It Best Corporation, 816 W. Progress Drive, Dixon.

March 17, 1-6 p.m., Dixon Hope Bible Fellowship, 732 Brinton Avenue, Dixon.

March 21, 12:30-5:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 506 West Third, Dixon.

March 27, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Sauk Valley Community College-Student Government, 173 IL Route 2, Dixon.

March 31, 1-6 p.m., Church of the Brethren, 215 North Court, Dixon.

Whiteside.

March 8, 1-6 p.m., Reagan Community Center, 202 W. 2nd St., Tampico

March 16, noon-6 p.m. , St. Mary Catholic Church, 13320 Garden Plain Road, Morrison.

March 20, 2-6 p.m., East Coloma Elementary School, 1602 Dixon Road, Rock Falls.

March 29, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morrison Institute of Technology, 701 Portland, Morrison.