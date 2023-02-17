Amboy trucker gets two years in fatal Wisconsin crash

AMBOY – An Amboy semitrailer driver who hit and killed a tow-truck driver in May 2020 in Racine, Wisconsin, was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by one year of supervised release, for homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.
Jeremy John Phelps, 40, changed his plea Oct. 10, the day before his trial was to begin in Racine County Circuit Court.
As a result, a more severe charge of hit-and-run, was dismissed. If convicted of the charge, a criminal is punishable by up to 25 years, a $100,000 fine, or both.
Phelps was sentenced Feb. 3. A conviction of negligent homicide is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $25,000 fine, or both.
Phelps’ semitrailer had worn tire threads and a brake problem that made it unsafe to drive, investigators said.
According to Wisconsin court records, Ramon Echeverria was on a freeway safety tow-truck team that patrolled Interstate 94, removing disabled vehicles and clearing debris from the roadway.
Echeverria parked in the far right lane with warning lights on May 29, 2020, before he was struck while he was throwing a turtle carcass off the road.
Phelps initially denied hitting Echeverria, thinking the semitrailer he was following actually was involved. According to court records, he stopped and spoke to a witness, who called 911 before Phelps drove away.
According to court records, the tow truck had a dash cam that showed Echeverria on the shoulder when the first semitrailer passed, then turned to look at the second semitrailer, clearly still alive at the time.