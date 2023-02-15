The Next Picture Show hires new executive director

DIXON – The Next Picture Show has a new executive director at the helm of the downtown Dixon art gallery.

Amy Sikyta was recently hired to replace former executive director Philip Atilano, who left after about a year in the role to return as lead restoration artist at Conrad Schmitt Studios of New Berlin, Wisconsin.

Sikyta worked in the advancement office at Pinecrest Community in Mount Morris for the last 12 years, including as director of advancement.

“There she planned and executed all aspects of many fundraising events and oversaw marketing and community relations,” according to a TNPS news release. “In addition, she worked closely with the Village of Mt. Morris for several years, managing their website and social media. Working at a small nonprofit allowed her to think creatively, cultivate relationships, develop excellent multi-tasking skills, and the ability to handle many different projects.”

Sikyta said she is eager to bring those skills to TNPS and is excited to be able to continue developing youth art programs in the Dixon community.

Before working at Pinecrest, Sikyta worked as the youth and family manager for the Sterling Park District where she implemented and managed programs and events for youth.

“In the short time I have been at The Next Picture Show, I have already recognized what an invaluable resource this organization is by offering art and culture and a sense of community,” Sikyta said. “I am excited to help continue this legacy.”