Sauk Valley’s fall grads, honors from NIU and Iowa State

Here is a list of college academic honors for students from the Sauk Valley, including fall semester graduates from Northern Illinois University and fall grads and dean’s list at Iowa State University.

Northern Illinois University

Fall graduation

Byron. Grace Sherburne, Bachelor of Science, Management - Human Resource Management

Chana. Mallory Ponto, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Creston. Frantzcesca Vardman, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Davis Junction. Carina Paluzzi, Bachelor of Science in Educ, Elementary Education: Reading Teacher

Dixon. Daujevon Clark, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Asra Coil, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology; Kylee Hermeyer, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences - Pre-Physical Therapy; Scott Hoyle, Bachelor of Science, Applied Management-Instructional Technology, Training, and Evaluation; Julia Thornton, Master of Arts, English

Fenton. Michelle Buri, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology

Forreston. Ashlee Griffin, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Jennifer Patterson, Bachelor of General Studies, General Emphasis

Franklin Grove. Paige Hilliker, Bachelor of Science in Educ, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL

Lanark. Nicholas Kane, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology

Morrison. Jacob Schlegel, Bachelor of Science, History

Oregon. Rose Gleiter, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Thalia Gleiter, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Heather Gorsegner, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology

Polo. Noah Prerost, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences: General

Prophetstown. Kaitlyn Kolling, Bachelor of Arts, English

Rochelle. Yharosliv Alonso-Guerrero, Bachelor of Science in Educ, Elementary Education: Bilingual/ESL; Tyler Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Operations & Information Management; Riley Lodico, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management; Najwa Morrar, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Alejandra Nava, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Aana Patel, Bachelor of Science, Operations & Information Management; Dave Ramirez, Bachelor of General Studies, General Emphasis; Wesley Sanderson, Bachelor of Arts, Communication - Media Studies; Bailey Seldal, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Kayle Silva, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Teigan Young, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology

Rock Falls. Tyler Hammer, Master of Accounting Science, Accountancy; Michelle Wolber, Master of Science, Applied Human Development and Family Sciences

Sterling. Ashley Gale, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Dance Performance; Emilie Barton, Master of Accounting Science, Accountancy; Chan Dang, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Christian Navarro, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management; Breann Rosengren, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Henry Steinhagen, Bachelor of Science, Geography

Steward. Kelsey Kinne, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science - International Politics

Thomson. Brady Balk, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Enterprise Software

West Brooklyn. Jessie Dooley, Bachelor of Science, Communicative Disorders

Iowa State University

Commencement

Fulton. Rikki King, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science

Morrison. Isaac Damhoff, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering

Prophetstown. Rachel Shoemaker, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management, Summa Cum Laude

Sterling. Ross Gould, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering

Dean’s list

Albany. Trevor Scott Henry

Byron. Allison R. Abel, Alexandra Suzanne Buseski, Eric Detig, Renee Nicole Gehrke

Davis Junction. Hanna Marie Wallin, Kayla C. White

Dixon. Nicholas Dean Engle, Madaline Jacobs, Noah Robert Johnson, Marcus E. Williams

Erie. Mya E. Jones

Fulton. Rikki King, Pierre Mure-Ravaud

La Moille. Will Patrick Flanagan, Kyle John Hunter

Lanark. Chloe Lynn Anderson, Delana M. Erbsen, Daniel James Sauer, Sage M. Walrath

Milledgeville. Madalyn Paige Hicks, Kortney Ann Queckboerner, Alyvia Ryann Woodard

Monroe Center. Adrianne Raelyn Hall

Morrison. Anna Estella Mickley

Polo. Joseph Lee Bardell

Prophetstown. Rachel M. Shoemaker

Rochelle. Morgan Rae Schabacker, Jacob Andrist,

Rock Falls. Cody Michael Britt, Emma Mae Lutz

Sterling. Nathaniel Joseph Ahlers, Brandon David Edwards

Steward. Kayla Renee McCormick, Austin Suddeth

Stillman Valley. Italia Rose Tarara

Sublette. Ashley Renee Althaus

Walnut. Claire Glaudel, Ashleigh Marie O’Brien

Fenton. Erin Kathlyn Ashdown