Sauk Valley’s fall grads, honors from NIU and Iowa State

Here is a list of college academic honors for students from the Sauk Valley, including fall semester graduates from Northern Illinois University and fall grads and dean’s list at Iowa State University.
Northern Illinois University
Fall graduation
Byron. Grace Sherburne, Bachelor of Science, Management - Human Resource Management
Chana. Mallory Ponto, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Creston. Frantzcesca Vardman, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Davis Junction. Carina Paluzzi, Bachelor of Science in Educ, Elementary Education: Reading Teacher
Dixon. Daujevon Clark, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Asra Coil, Bachelor of Arts, Anthropology; Kylee Hermeyer, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences - Pre-Physical Therapy; Scott Hoyle, Bachelor of Science, Applied Management-Instructional Technology, Training, and Evaluation; Julia Thornton, Master of Arts, English
Fenton. Michelle Buri, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology
Forreston. Ashlee Griffin, Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Jennifer Patterson, Bachelor of General Studies, General Emphasis
Franklin Grove. Paige Hilliker, Bachelor of Science in Educ, SPED-Learning Behavior Specialist I with PEL
Lanark. Nicholas Kane, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology
Morrison. Jacob Schlegel, Bachelor of Science, History
Oregon. Rose Gleiter, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Thalia Gleiter, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Heather Gorsegner, Master of Science in Education, Instructional Technology
Polo. Noah Prerost, Bachelor of Science, Health Sciences: General
Prophetstown. Kaitlyn Kolling, Bachelor of Arts, English
Rochelle. Yharosliv Alonso-Guerrero, Bachelor of Science in Educ, Elementary Education: Bilingual/ESL; Tyler Johnson, Bachelor of Science, Operations & Information Management; Riley Lodico, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management; Najwa Morrar, Bachelor of Science, Psychology; Alejandra Nava, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Aana Patel, Bachelor of Science, Operations & Information Management; Dave Ramirez, Bachelor of General Studies, General Emphasis; Wesley Sanderson, Bachelor of Arts, Communication - Media Studies; Bailey Seldal, Bachelor of Science, Finance; Kayle Silva, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology; Teigan Young, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology
Rock Falls. Tyler Hammer, Master of Accounting Science, Accountancy; Michelle Wolber, Master of Science, Applied Human Development and Family Sciences
Sterling. Ashley Gale, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Dance Performance; Emilie Barton, Master of Accounting Science, Accountancy; Chan Dang, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Christian Navarro, Bachelor of Science, Sport Management; Breann Rosengren, Bachelor of Science, Accountancy; Henry Steinhagen, Bachelor of Science, Geography
Steward. Kelsey Kinne, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science - International Politics
Thomson. Brady Balk, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science - Enterprise Software
West Brooklyn. Jessie Dooley, Bachelor of Science, Communicative Disorders
Iowa State University
Commencement
Fulton. Rikki King, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science
Morrison. Isaac Damhoff, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering
Prophetstown. Rachel Shoemaker, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management, Summa Cum Laude
Sterling. Ross Gould, Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering
Dean’s list
Albany. Trevor Scott Henry
Byron. Allison R. Abel, Alexandra Suzanne Buseski, Eric Detig, Renee Nicole Gehrke
Davis Junction. Hanna Marie Wallin, Kayla C. White
Dixon. Nicholas Dean Engle, Madaline Jacobs, Noah Robert Johnson, Marcus E. Williams
Erie. Mya E. Jones
Fulton. Rikki King, Pierre Mure-Ravaud
La Moille. Will Patrick Flanagan, Kyle John Hunter
Lanark. Chloe Lynn Anderson, Delana M. Erbsen, Daniel James Sauer, Sage M. Walrath
Milledgeville. Madalyn Paige Hicks, Kortney Ann Queckboerner, Alyvia Ryann Woodard
Monroe Center. Adrianne Raelyn Hall
Morrison. Anna Estella Mickley
Polo. Joseph Lee Bardell
Prophetstown. Rachel M. Shoemaker
Rochelle. Morgan Rae Schabacker, Jacob Andrist,
Rock Falls. Cody Michael Britt, Emma Mae Lutz
Sterling. Nathaniel Joseph Ahlers, Brandon David Edwards
Steward. Kayla Renee McCormick, Austin Suddeth
Stillman Valley. Italia Rose Tarara
Sublette. Ashley Renee Althaus
Walnut. Claire Glaudel, Ashleigh Marie O’Brien
Fenton. Erin Kathlyn Ashdown