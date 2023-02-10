February 10, 2023
Additional ag subcommittee appointments for Sorensen

Eric Sorensen, a Moline Democrat representing Illinois' 17th District, appears in his official U.S. House portrait. (U.S. House Office of Photography)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen received appointment to two agriculture subcommittees, his office announced on Friday.

Sorensen, D-Moline, represents in the 118th Congress the 17th District that includes Whiteside and Carroll counties.

The two panels are the General Farm Commodities, Risk Managment and Credit subcommittee and the Conservation, Research and Biotechnology subcommittee. Both fall under the direction of the Committee on Agriculture.

“Being named to these subcommittees allows me to advocate for policies that will strengthen Illinois farmers’ livelihood and ensure that they have a seat at the table when it comes to the issues that impact their farms and families,” said Sorensen.

The farm commodities subcommittee has oversight over the Federal Crop Insurance program. The conservation subcommittee has oversight over ag research, pest and disease management and farm conservation.

Earlier this week Sorensen was named ranking member on the subcommittee that has oversight over the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

