Former state rep Tom Demmer to head Lee County Industrial Development Association

DIXON – Former state Rep. Tom Demmer will become the new executive director of the Lee County Industrial Development Association.
Demmer replaces Kevin Marx, who has served as executive director for the economic development organization since 2018. Marx is also director of business development and spokesperson at KSB Hospital.
Demmer represented the 90th state House district for a decade and made an unsuccessful run as the Republican nominee for state treasurer last year against Treasurer Michael Frerichs.
He was deputy minority leader in the House and was chief budget negotiator for the House Republican caucus. He also previously worked at KSB Hospital as director of innovation and strategy.
“I’m excited to work with county and city officials to support our local economy,” Demmer said. “We have a number of positive developments and projects already underway, and I look forward to joining the team of local leaders to keep that momentum going.”
The Lee County Industrial Development Association is a not-for-profit organization to promote, develop and facilitate industrial, commercial, and business enterprises in Lee County.
“As an organization we are thrilled to have someone of Tom’s caliber and credibility on our team and in this role,” said Chad Weigle, co-chairman of the LCIDA board of directors. “We have been active and progressive as an organization advancing the economic climate in Lee County, and we feel Tom will be able to build off that.”
Go to www.lcida.us for more information.