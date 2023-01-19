January 19, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Prophetstown woman accused of having sex with intellectually disabled man

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Autumn Porath

Autumn Porath (Provided by Whiteside County Sheriff's Office)

MORRISON – A Prophetstown woman pleaded not guilty Thursday in Whiteside County Court to sexual misconduct with a person with a disability.

According to court records, Autumn E. Porath, 42, had sex with a man living at a Community Integrated Living Agreement home, a residential facility for people with intellectual disabilities where she worked, sometime between Sept. 27 and Oc. 31.

The charge is punishable by two to five years in prison.

The records do not say where the home is located, or give details on Porath’s position at the home.

She is free on a $10,000 recognizance bond, and has a preliminary hearing Feb. 13.

PremiumCrimeCrime and CourtsMorrisonProphetstown
Kathleen Schultz

Kathleen A. Schultz

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.