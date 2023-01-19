Prophetstown woman accused of having sex with intellectually disabled man

MORRISON – A Prophetstown woman pleaded not guilty Thursday in Whiteside County Court to sexual misconduct with a person with a disability.
According to court records, Autumn E. Porath, 42, had sex with a man living at a Community Integrated Living Agreement home, a residential facility for people with intellectual disabilities where she worked, sometime between Sept. 27 and Oc. 31.
The charge is punishable by two to five years in prison.
The records do not say where the home is located, or give details on Porath’s position at the home.
She is free on a $10,000 recognizance bond, and has a preliminary hearing Feb. 13.