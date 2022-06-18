Dixon Municipal Band plays to a summer sunset

DIXON — The Dixon Municipal Band brought its Summer Sounds to the Page Park band shell on Thursday evening. The municipal band, which was established in 1851, will play every Thursday through to Aug. 4.
The Dixon Municipal Band kicks off its regular Thursday night performance at the Page Park band shell. The band will play every week at the shell through Aug. 4. The band will also have a concert in the shadow of the Old Lee County Courthouse during the Petunia Festival. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)