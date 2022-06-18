June 18, 2022
Shaw Local
Dixon Municipal Band plays to a summer sunset

By Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com
Conductor Jon James leads his band through George Kenny’s “Coat of Arms” to start the show Thursday, June 16, 2022 of the Dixon Municipal Band.

Conductor Jon James leads the Dixon Municipal Band through George Kenny’s “Coat of Arms” to start the show Thursday. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

DIXON — The Dixon Municipal Band brought its Summer Sounds to the Page Park band shell on Thursday evening. The municipal band, which was established in 1851, will play every Thursday through to Aug. 4.

The Dixon Municipal Band kicks off its regular Thursday night performance at the Page Park band shell. The band will play every week at the shell through Aug. 4. The band will also have a concert in the shadow of the Old Lee County Courthouse during the Petunia Festival. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Alex Paschal

Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com

Photojournalist for Sauk Valley Media