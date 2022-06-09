Rock Falls man, 21, facing child pornography, sexual abuse charges involving two minors

ROCK FALLS – A 21-year-old Rock Falls man accused of sexually abusing and grooming two minors and of making child pornography is in Whiteside County jail on $100,000 bond, Illinois State Police said in a news release.
Devon W. Summers was arrested Wednesday. He is charged in Whiteside County Court with production of child pornography, which carries 6 to 30 years in prison, possession of child pornography and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child more than 5 years younger than he, each of which carries 3 to 7 years, and grooming, which carries 1 to 3 years.
He has a preliminary hearing June 27.
According to court documents, investigators say that on April 22, 2021, Summers made a lewd computer image of a partially clothed 13-year-old girl.
He is charged with possessing that image on May 12, On May 12 of this year.
Summers also is accused of having oral sex with a 15-year-old on April 13, and of using the internet to lure, or groom, that child, the documents say.
The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation began its investigation in May after receiving a walk-in complaint of sexual misconduct with a minor. Rock Falls Police and the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office identified Summers as a suspect, the release said.