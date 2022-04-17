Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties April 1-8

Whiteside County

Warranty Deeds

⋅ Karl W. Steinhauer to Michael L. Knott, 5340 Fairway Court, Fulton, $10,000.

⋅ Samuel and Samantha Brown to Cory and Amanda J. Kramer, 1005 Suncrest Drive, Fulton, $114,000.

⋅ Nancy J. Smith and Susan D. Steckel to Angela K. and Jeffrey L. Smith Family Trust, one parcel on Albany Road, Erie, $750,000.

⋅ Robert N. and Marlene R. Buck to Marlana K. Lucas, 812 16th Ave., Fulton, $0.

⋅ Louis S. and Kera Sechrest to Christopher D. and Bethany Hazelwood, 7284 Rock Road, Fenton, $205,000.

⋅ Gage A. and Rebecca R. Parks to Michael and Katherine Pashon, 30889 E. Thome Road, Rock Falls, $175,000.

⋅ Daniel P. and Kelly L. Gockel to Matthew J. and Sarah L. Wolf, 501 Third Ave., Rock Falls, $100,000.

⋅ Jack D. and Amber Minnaert to James and Luann Meyer, 2215 Deets Road, Sterling, $90,000.

⋅ Drew E. Marks, formerly Sutkay, to Paige Johnson and Jose Knox, 15561 Highland Drive, Sterling, $150,000.

⋅ Aaron Rosengren to D. Joseph and Patricia A. Rosengren, one parcel on Thome Road, Rock Falls, $1,590,000.

⋅ Cody P. and Krystal Spencer to Nicolasa Padilla, 1505 10th Ave., Rock Falls, $81,000.

⋅ Kelsey L. and Zachariah G. Sandrock to Doug Letcher, 1207 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $150,000.

⋅ Cardinal Scale Manufacturing Co. to J and R Transport USA LLC, 1 Beltway Drive, Rock Falls, $685,000.

⋅ Marjorie E. Lengfelder, now Murphy, to Angel Gomez, 400 W. 19th St., Sterling, $66,000.

⋅ Ronald E. Williams to Andrew R. Barsema, 410 Sixth Ave., Lyndon, $56,000.

⋅ Brenda Greene to Meghan M. Houzenga, 14898 Sand Road, Fulton, $99,000.

⋅ Kenneth Lehman to Crystal A. Lee, 1308 Harvey Drive, Sterling, $120,000.

⋅ Sandra Wooden to Jacob and Leah Landis, 407 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $52,000.

⋅ Larry and Steven Deneve to Benjamin J. Deneve, 7965 Felton Road, Prophetstown, $112,500.

⋅ Katina D. and Brandon N. Williamson to Matthew Terrock, 4008 W. Lincolnway, Sterling, $103,000.

⋅ Kevin T. Harvey to Linda J. Spangler, 107 Olive St., Morrison, $43,500.

⋅ Jim L., Dorothy K., and Edwin P Bielema, Linda S. Merema, Kathy J. Hofman and Beth A. Wiersema to Bruno and Peggy Chesher, 1018 16th Ave., Fulton, $120,000.

⋅ J. Darwin Olsen to Kenneth E. Deboer Jr., 703 16th Ave., Fulton, $75,000.

⋅ Jacqueline Blackburn to Greg D. Schuller, 1400 14th Ave., Rock Falls, $60,000.

⋅ Community State Bank to Mario Gutierrez and Irma R. Delatorre, 407 E. Third St., Sterling, $65,000.

⋅ Melissa J. Sheppard and Tim Miller to Alejandro R. and Morgan L. Rivera, 1002 E. 19th St., Sterling, $161,000.

⋅ Alejandro R. and Morgan L. Rivera to Nickolas Nolte, 1506 E. 24th St., Sterling, 169,900.

⋅ Cynthia L. Dale to Catherine D. and Michael A. Skinner, 1812 Thome Road, Sterling, $30,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Stanley R. and Deborah L. Johnston to Chad Johnston, 1301 14th Ave., Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Richard A. and Ruth A. Buikema Family Trust to Larry A. and Pamela S. Oesterborg, 106 Fifth St., Fulton, $257,000.

⋅ Mary L. Scott Trust, Janet L. Rogers, trustee, to Skyler P. Petersen, 24800 Front St., Sterling, $120,000.

⋅ Rodriguez Trust 20211, Hector and Cindy Rodriguez, trustees, to Gary Fields, 1502 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $95,000.

⋅ Daniel J. Love Living Trust to Erick M. and Nicole M. Fisch, 512 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, 50,000.

⋅ Thunstedt Family Trust, John W. and Margaret E. Thunstedt, trustees, to Maureen O’Brien, 1228 Second Ave, Fulton, $200,000.

Executors deeds

⋅ Gaye A. Page Estate to Erik Page, 27610 Covell Road, Sterling, $149,000.

⋅ Gaye A. Page Estate to Bradley M. and Courtney A. Page, two parcels on Covell Road, Sterling, $658,000.

⋅ Ronald L. Hilty Estate to Justin and Emily Louise Hatfield, 515 W. Morris St., Morrison, $134,500.

⋅ Donald G. Devers Estate to Jerry L. Jones, 3311 C St., Rock Falls, $150,000.

Deed

⋅ Whiteside County clerk to MS Investment Group Inc., 1406 E. 18th St., Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Hvarre Holdings LLC to city of Dixon, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $0.

⋅ City of Dixon to Hvarre Holdings LLC, one parcel in South Dixon Township, $0.

⋅ Dixon Community Unit School District No. 170 and Trustees of the Schools Township 22 Range 9 East to city of Dixon, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

⋅ Vincent E. Morris to Robert A. Dewey II Trust, Robert E. Dewey II, trustee, one parcel in East Grove Township, $50,000.

⋅ Michael Bennett to Jacob Daniel Egle and Cassandra L. Magnus, block 7, lot 110, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $17,000.

⋅ Jaclyn L. and Larry F. Pringle Jr. to Ramon Wigberto Viera, block 4, lot 104, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $5,000.

⋅ Benjamin J. Mershon and Jamie L. Berg to Karina M. Beltran, block 2, lot 224, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $15,500.

⋅ Ashley M. and William G. Hrynko Jr. to Tiburcio Herrera, block 2, lot 110, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,000.

⋅ Pineapple Development LLC to Samantha J. Ripley and Ritchie P. Martinez, 805 Main St., Ashton, $42,000.

⋅ Bonnie D. Stahl to Melonie Herrera, 916 Woodlawn Ave., Dixon, $90,000.

⋅ St. Mary’s Cement US LLC to Stacy and Lawrence Barber, one parcel in Dixon Township, $0.

⋅ Elizabeth M. Henkel, Janet Wright and Ellen Flores to Joan E. Henkel, two parcels in Sublette Township, $0.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Jose Galindo to Lusiana, Stephany and Maily Galindo, block 5, lot 223, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Heather English to Christopher Rice, block 5, lot 223, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

⋅ Patrick A. and Whitney A. Shippert to P and W Rentals LLC, 924 Mekeel Road, Dixon, $0.

⋅ Patrick J. Shippert to P and W Rentals LLC, 619 N. Dixon Ave., Dixon, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Anthony E. and Geraldine A. Valentino Trust, Anthony E. Valentino, trustee, to Joseph K. and Kate E. Roth, one parcel in Palmyra Township, $280,000.

⋅ Alfred E. Wisgoski Trust, Alfred E. Wisgoski, trustee, to William A. Clemens, block 23, lot 42, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $26,000.

⋅ Edward P. and Mary C. Theiss Trust, Edward P. Theiss, trustee, to Joan E. Henkel, two parcels in Sublette Township, $0.

⋅ Theiss Family Trust and Gilbert L. and Elaine V. Theiss Family Trust, Carol Wallace, trustee, to Joan E. Henkel, two parcels in Sublette Township, $0.

Executors deed

⋅ Graydon T. and John Cafarella to Kenneth E. and Heather J. Rhodes, 411 Highland Ave., Dixon, $58,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Diane L. Sandall to Joel S. Todd, 709 S. Seventh St., Oregon, $105,000.

⋅ Linda A. Swanson to Jon P. and Annie F. Witt, one parcel in Rockvale Township, $19,500.

⋅ Haywell LLC Westwood to Richard S. and Susan A. Hammer, one parcel in Flagg Township, Rochelle, $293,000.

⋅ Endowment Fund of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and ELCA Foundation to Hub City Investments LLC, one parcel of farmland in Lynnville Township, $1,121,032.50

⋅ Rusty D. and Richelle L. Rudsell to Trevor M. Fox, 109 Prairie Moon Drive, Davis Junction, $175,000.

⋅ Nicholas R. Vilmin to Cheryl E. Oleson, 8410 N. state Route 2, Byron, $184,000.

⋅ Sandra M. Cox Revocable Trust, Sandra M. Cox, trustee, and Richard M. Rotello to R-Two Park LLC, 105 W. Main St., Holcomb, $90,000.

⋅ Alexandra L. and Billy E. Loveless Jr. to Mackenzie G. Chudzik and Bailey R. Lang, 604 N. Seventh St., Rochelle, $210,000.

⋅ Joseph J. and Susan M. Castrogiovanni to Paul J. and Elvia Johnson, one parcel in Byron Township, $10,000.

⋅ Pamela Hatch to Jose and Maria A. Acosta, 709 S. First St., Oregon, $124,900.

⋅ Linda J. Newcomer to Adam M. and Michael D. Book, 8617 N. Leaf River Road and one other parcel in Leaf River, $447,000.

⋅ Donald W. Schelling to Michael and Adam M. Book, 8617 N. Leaf River Road and one other parcel in Leaf River, $467,812.

⋅ Scott Sheehan to Jacob J. and Kayla L. Breitbach, 423 W. First St., Stillman Valley, $170,000.

⋅ Byron Bank to Helen M. Wendel and Gary D. Barney, 311 E. First St., Leaf River, $55,000.

⋅ Glendenning Farm Service LLC to Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc., 504, 530 and 610 N. Walnut with six other parcels in Byron Township, $8 million.

⋅ Brent E. and Karen K. Myers to Paul M. and Tammy J. Homman, one parcel in Byron Township, $198,660.

⋅ David J. and Gail E. Myers to Paul M. and Tammy J. Homman, one parcel in Byron Township, $26,130.

⋅ Duane W. Capes to New Directions Housing Corp., two parcels in Flagg Township, $299,000.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Larry L. Henert Trust 99, Todd Larry Henert and Lisa Rowan Steffen, trustees, to Janet L. Henert Trust 99, Janet L. Henert, trustee, 5846 N. Fair Oaks Drive and three other parcels in Davis Junction, $0.

⋅ Robert J. and Mary Ann Arn Living Trust, Robert J. and Mary Ann Arn, trustees, to Emily Walker, 324 E. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $87,000.

⋅ Joseph J. and Susan M. Castrogiovanni Declaration Trust, Joseph J. and Susan M. Castrogiovanni, trustees, to Paul J. and Elvia Johnson, 12529 N. Weldon Road, Byron, $990,000.

Executors deed

⋅ The late Marion L. Rittmeyer by executor to Amanda Lyn Schlaf, 106 N. Walnut St., Lindenwood, $140,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office