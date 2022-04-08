Sterling police warning residents of potential direct mail scam

STERLING – Sterling Police are warning of a direct mail package from “Citizens Behind the Badge” that purports to raise funds on behalf of the department, but in fact might be a scam.

The department “has no association with this organization or knowledge of their reliability,” Chief Alejandro Chavira said in a posting on the city’s Facebook page.

“We highly encourage residents to verify who they are making donations to when contacted for donations. The best way to protect yourself is by doing your research,” Chavira said.

There is such an organization. According to its website, https://www.poam.net/poam-news/citizens-behind-badge/ ”Citizens Behind the Badge, a nonprofit 501(c)(4) tax-exempt organization based in McLean, Virginia, strives to put an end to the misguided and disastrous movement to ‘defund the police’ and to ensure that our law enforcement professionals receive the support and resources needed to keep America safe.”

Officials there have not yet responded to a message posted on its Facebook page seeking confirmation that this fund-raising effort is theirs.

The SPD post offers tips on how to avoid becoming a victim of a charity fraud:

• Do your homework when it comes to donations, whether you’re donating through charities, social media, or crowdfunding websites.

• Look for online reviews of charity organizations or use information from your state’s regulator of charities or from websites like the Better Business Bureau, give.org, charitynavigator.org, or charitywatch.org to check on the legitimacy of charitable organizations.

• Before donating, ask how much of the donation will go toward the program or cause you want to support. Every organization has administrative costs, and it’s important to understand those structures.

• Never pay by gift card or wire transfer. Credit cards are safer.

• After donating, be sure to review your financial accounts to ensure additional funds are not deducted or charged.

• If you feel that you have been scammed, contact your local authorities immediately.