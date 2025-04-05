Property transfers for Lee, Whiteside and Ogle counties for March 17-30, 2025

Lee County

Warranty deeds

James R. Herman and Chrysti L. Herman to Patrick Herman, 323 Rosenkrans Drive, Paw Paw, $180,000.

1008 Re Holdings LLC to E E S Holdings LLC, 1008 N. 1st St., Ashton, $200,000.

One Rental Holdings LLC to E E S Holdings LLC, 1006 N. 1st St. Ashton, $100,000.

Kim L. Brokaw Dr, Kim L. Brokaw and Mark E. German to Ejg Properties LLC, 123 N. Hennepin Ave., Dixon, $230,400.

Todd A. Steder to Tristan O. Ramirez, 401 Logan Ave., Dixon, $174,900.

Richard B. Tignino Jr. to Gregory Cooke, one parcel in Dixon Township: 07-02-22-400-006, $34,000.

Susan Mae Jasper and Susan M. Jasper to Susan M. Jasper, trustee, and Robert S. Jasper Revocable Trust, one parcel in Franklin Grove Township: 06-03-36-376-007, $0.

Patrick J. Love and Stacy E. Love to Adam Love and Maggie Love, 829 Riverside Drive, Dixon, $450,000.

Terry A. Davis to Jared M. Kalebaugh, 1130 Van Epps St., Eldena, $80,000.

Thomas P. Grennan and Heather M. Grennan to Moore Family Land LLC, one parcel in Nelson Township: 15-07-17-300-007, $680,000.

Shaun Shostack to Wilson Ruben Vazquez and Lydia D. Vazquez, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-12-401-023, $17,250.

Chance C. Fontenot, Brittainee J. Fontenot, Brittainee J. Johnson and Zachary Martin to William H. Martin and Tekla J. Martin, 211 Douglas Ave., Dixon, $115,000.

Mitchael R. Dunphy, Katie J. Dunphy and Katie Jo Dunphy to Teresa M. Triscilla, 402 W. Santee St., Sublette, $238,900.

Lori C. Erbes and Douglas Erbes to Benjamin P. Vaessen, 407 W. Santee St., Sublette, 137,500.

Robert N. Knicl and Lorraine G. Knicl to Rosbrook Community Nfp, 205 E. First St., Dixon, $0.

Warranty deed in trust

Mary A. Bonnell to Mary A. Bonnell, co-trustee, Christine Lynn Rappaport, co-trustee, and Mary A. Bonnell Trust, 2127 Ridgewood Lane, Dixon, $0.

Quit claim deeds

Roma S. Biggerstaff to Roma S. Biggerstaff, Paul Biggerstaff, John Biggerstaff, Charles Biggerstaff and Kandie Manning, 1128 Eastern Ave., Dixon, $0.

Charles L. Latta Jr. and William J. Latta to Tina Latta, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-01-377-014; $0.

Luis Carrillo to Enrique Barrios, 248 N. State St., Franklin Grove, $35,000.

Scott Mccullough to Isaly Maisonet, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 13-21-11-127-010, $8,500.

Christopher Senn and Samantha Senn to Robert Senn, 1718 Senn Road, Amboy, $0.

Trustees deeds

Susan M. Jasper and Robert S. Jasper Revocable Trust to Susan Mae Jasper and Susan M. Jasper, one parcel in Franklin Grove Township: 06-03-36-376-007, $0.

Deeds in trust

Joe Almodovar to Joe Almodovar, trustee, and Joe Almodovar Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes, 13-21-11-207-017, $0.

Maria Dolores Jaime to Maria Dolores Jaime, trustee, and Maria Dolores Jaime Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-127-017, $0.

Maria Dolores Jaime to Maria Dolores Jaime, trustee, and Maria Dolores Jaime Living Trust, one parcel in Woodhaven Lakes: 19-22-07-127-016, $0.

Joan M. Chavez, Hector M. Chavez, trustee, and Joan M. Chavez Irrevocable Trust, 124 Patricks Court, Dixon, $1.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Michelle Kummerer and Richard W. Kummerer to Lindsay J. Kummerer, 1400 4th St., Fulton, $60,000.

James L. Smith, James L. Baker and Judith Baker to Jerry L. Norman Family Trust, Lori D. Norman Family Trust, Jason C. Norman and Julie R. Norman, one parcel on Cordova Road, Erie: 19-05-200-004; $82,056.

Dale W. Green and Kathy J. Green to Erin Graham and Leighton Graham, 1118 10th Ave., Fulton, $169,950.

Cole Grant to Kylee J. Sweenie, 912 15th Ave., Fulton, $125,000.

David A. Fowler and Jody M. Bethel to Jody M. Bethel, 527 E. Wall St., Morrison, $0.

Joshua A. Aurand to James Wolfe, Kevin Moore Jr. and Briana Burger, 410 W. 9th St., Sterling, $68,000.

Kristine M. Holloway to Timothy D. McLindsay and Lori A. McLindsay, 913 W. 21st St., Rock Falls, $72,000.

Howard Hanna to Mason M. King, 206A S. Main Place, Tampico, $99,000.

John K. Henson and Maureen M. Henson to Mackenzie Linsdley, 1006 Locust St., Sterling, $126,000.

Shane B. Schutz and Shannon J. Schutz to Virginia G. Schutz, one parcel on Buell Road, Rock Falls: 17-08-200-013, $175,000.

Julie Batten, Brenda Sue Clayton, Susan Clayton and Debra Clayton to Jeffrey M. Batten and Kristina L. Batten, 2814 Walnut St., Rock Falls, $90,000.

Norbert L. Piron Trust and Carlene F. Piron Trust to Aprylle Tapley Pepper, 705 Valley View Drive, Fulton, $210,000.

Denise Morales and Jose Sierra Jimenez to Bryan R. Roehr and Emily E. Snyder, 707 Griswold Ave., Sterling, $105,000.

Lynne A. Riggen and Steven R. Smith to Lynne A. Riggen and Steven R. Smith, 11 Elm Court, Prophetstown, $0.

Alex Dyke to Emily A. Davis, 14966 Norrish Road, Morrison, $0.

Mike Eddinger, Shari Eddinger and Joann E. Hohn to John Dean Hemphill and Sheryl A. Hemphill, 501 W. 21st St., Sterling, $335,000.

Brian T. Jones and Abigail L. Jones to Kaitlin Reese, 406 14th Ave., Sterling, $145,000.

Judy L. Wheeler to Arthur L. Schwank, 29671 Penrose Road, Sterling, $350,000.

Darin A. Gillam and Kristin Gillam to Maggie Hose, 1905 21st Ave., Sterling, $125,000.

Michael Alan Fowkes to Marc Miller, 4205 W. Lincolnway, Sterling, $90,000.

Jarrett Rental Properties LLC to Sauk Valley Capital LLC, 202A 9th Ave., Sterling, $150,000.

May Homes LLC to Michael G. May, 320 10th St., Fulton, $150,000.

Alyssa Meiers to Raymond Thomas, 504 N. Lime St., Albany, $235,000.

Quit claim deeds

Natural Land Institute to Frank Mccue & Sons Land LLC and Series B, two parcels in Hopkins Township: 10-28-300-004 and 10-33-100-001, $0.

David C. Miller to Michelle Riesselman and Chris Heide, 20660 Luther Road, Sterling, $0.

Taylor N. Colville to Angela M. Colville, 15660 Willow Court, Sterling, $0.

Wendy L. Hardman to Louis A. Demay, 421 Haskell Ave., Rock Falls, and 1003 8th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Jerry Brito to Jorge E. Brito and Ruben Tapia, 502 W. 6th St., Sterling, $0.

Christopher A R Haugen, Christopher J E Haugen and Kathleen A. Schultz Estate to Christopher J E Haugen, 5500 Mill St, Sterling, and 5502 Mill St., Sterling, $0.

Jeffery R. Schultz to Christopher J E Haugen, 5502 Mill St., Sterling, $0.

Christina E. Ekquist to William J. Ekquist, 1200 Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Christina E. Ekquist to William J. Ekquist, 860 E. Rock Falls Road, Rock Falls, $0.

Castle 2020 LLC to Nathaniel Lee Baldwin, 204 S. Grape St., Morrison, $0.

Janice L. Stingley, also known as Janice Ella Louise Stingley, to Janice L. Stingley, also known as Janice Ella Louise Stingley, Joseph A. Zarecor and Georgia T. Zarecor, 1612 7th Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

David L. Bowman to David L. Bowman and Dawn M. Bowman, 1509 E. 16th St., Sterling, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Robert Wagner and Barbara Wagner to Jacob R. Swegle and Victoria E. Swegle, 7823 W. Renee Rue, Dixon, $299,000.

Austine Xiong and Precious Xiong to Corey Deandre Wirrick, 109 Sunnyhill Drive, Davis Junction, $229,900.

Dakota W. Meyer and Mackensie R. Richardson to Kalvin Zuniga, 408 S. Division Ave., Polo, and one parcel in Buffalo Township: 14-16-262-015, $113,900.

Thomas E. Felker to State Of Il Dept Transportation, 100 W. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $300.

Stillman Banccorp Na, Stillman Valley National Bank, to State Of Il Dept Transportation, 608 W. Blackhawk Drive, Byron, $1,469.

Darcie L. Omiotek to Steven R. Peavy, 13 N. Prospect Court, Stillman Valley, $215,000.

Jacob Davis and Nathaniel S. Davis to Corey T. Harness, 207 Sunset Lane, Mt. Morris, $170,000.

Anthony Bedgood and Melanie Bedgood to Tyler Christiansen, 721 Oaks Lane, Byron, $287,500.

Jean Sterenberg, Jean Goza, Bobby Goza and Carolyn Sterenberg to Deborah R. Steitz, 409 S. Franklin Ave., Polo, $97,500.

David J. Myers and Gail E. Myers to Molly J. Genandt, 403 S. 2nd Ave., Forreston, $92,500.

Lena Dresler to Ar-Raheem Properties LLC, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-25-302-010, $250,000.

900 North 3rd Street Property LLC to Rochelle Community Hospital Association, 900 N. 3rd St., Rochelle, $190,000.

Dc Rochelle LLC to Rochelle Hub LLC, 1663 S Main St., Rochelle, $600,000.

Marco Sawires to Jaime A. Jimenez and Hugo D. Garcia, 224 E. Depot St., Creston, $50,000.

Karen B. Fincel to 3bmj LLC, one parcel in Dement Township, $47,000.

Daniel S. Gray to Jacob Frederic Lockwood and Sonja Lockwood, 1508 W. Washington St., Oregon, $180,000.

Robbie R. Zimmerman and Gwendolyn J. Zimmerman to Walter Kunce and Sandra Kunce, 801 Fairground Circle Drive, Oregon, $275,000.

Lane E. Albrecht to Lynnette E. Burch, trustee, and Lynnette Burch E Tr101, one parcel in Flagg Township: 24-31-400-003, $850,000.

Norman L. Jenkins Sr., Deceased By Heirs, to Zechariah E. Vanvickle and Zechariah E. Van Vickle, 924 N. 6th St., Rochelle, $195,900.

Anthony S. Benesh and Carla K. Benesh to Daniel Hitchcock Jr., 505 Mix Lane, Oregon, and one parcel in Oregon-Nashua Township: 16-03-278-023, $30,000.

Kabbage Patch LLC to Emaar Real Estates Elgin LLC, 14742 E. IL Rt 64, Rochelle, 14836 E. Rt 64, Rochelle, and 14874 Hwy 64, Rochelle, $1,640,000.

Amber M. Denotto, Amber M. Govero, Amber May Denotto and Justin D. Govero to Melissa Urena, 1047 N. 3rd St., Rochelle, $233,200.

Gsn Rental Properties LLC to Sauk Valley Capital LLC, 116 Hillside Drive, Polo, and 118 Hillside Drive, Polo, $150,000.

Quit claim deeds

Tamela S. Merdian and Scholl Insurance Agency Inc. to Tamela S. Merdian and Robin J. Duncan, 112 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $0.

Laurie King to Laurie King, trustee, and Laurie King Lv Tr, one parcel in White Rock Township: 18-27-101-004, $0.

Rosemary A. Bushland to Thomas T. Hall III, 8863 N. Mill St., Leaf River, $0.

Diane L. Beesing, Dale L. Beesing and Janell M. Diehl to Diane L. Beesing and Dale L. Beesing, no parcel information provided, $0.

Andrea Young, Andrea L. Young to Andrea Young and Jeanette Lee Larson, 201 E. 2nd St., Byron, $0.

Akens Auto Body Inc. to Richard Haan Jr., no parcel information: 08-26-378-003, $0.

Richard Haan Jr. to Akens Auto Body Inc., no parcel information: 08-26-378-002, $0.

Tina Zellers to Tina Zellers, trustee, and Tina Louise Zellers Rev Lv Tr, 313 N. Walnut St., Byron, $0.

Trustees deeds

Laurie King, trustee, and Laurie King Lv Tr to Jeffrey D. Hayenga and Carol L. Hayenga, one parcel in White Rock Township: 18-27-101-004, $906,500.

Hills Bank And Trust Co., trustee, and James E. King Tr to Laurie King, no parcel information available: 18-27-200-003, three parcels in White Rock Township: 18-27-400-001, 18-27-400-002 and 18-27-400-003, $0.

Chicago Title Land Trust Company, trustee, and Chicago Title Land Trust Co Tr8144 to Michael A. Stukenberg, trustee, Colleen M. Stukenberg, trustee, Michael A. Stukenberg Rev Tr and Colleen M. Stukenberg Rev Tr, two parcels in Pine Rock Township: 17-34-100-007 and 17-34-200-007, $2,356,325.

Faith F. Pauling, trustee, and Faith F. Pauling Tr2003 to Brogan Seiler, 449 N. Mill Ridge Drive, Byron, $152,000.

Jose Monarrez, trustee, Jose D. Monarrez, trustee, and Monarrez Tr2013 to Rosa A. Monarrez and Jose D. Monarrez, 14816 E. IL Rte 72, Davis Junction, and 14848 E. IL Rte 72, Davis Junction, $0.

Gary Skaar, trustee, and Arlene L. Skaar Rev Tr to Alexander Smith and Sarah Smith, 11837 E. Lindenwood Road, Rochelle, $292,500.

Gary Skaar, trustee, and Arlene L. Skaar Rev Tr to Bryan W. Hayenga and Andrew Hayenga, 11837 E. Lindenwood Road, Rochelle, $816,918.

Allan L. Strong, trustee, Charlotte R. Strong, trustee, and Allan and Charlotte Strong Tr to Allan L. Strong and Charlotte Strong, 104 S. Commercial St., Baileyville, $0.

Deed

Sixto P. Hernandez Jr. to Jeremy Hernandez, 833 N. 11th St., Rochelle, $0.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office