Ely is Rock Falls High School student of the month

ROCK FALLS – Mike Ely, a senior, has been named Rock Falls High School student of the month for March.

He is the son of Michael Frederick Ely Sr. and has a sibling, Dylan.

What class do you find really engaging and why? AP Government. It is a class taught by Mark Truesdell that isn’t just a government class for this year, but also a current events course. With this year being an election year, sometimes the class gets in debates over certain policies the new administration is rolling out and how they benefit or harm us as citizens.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned? I plan to go into broadcasting and journalism with a teaching degree. Ideally, I’d go in for a radio job, but if in the event that doesn’t happen I know teaching is always an option. My college isn’t set in stone yet; however, my two most likely candidates for my attendance are Illinois Wesleyan or Eastern Illinois University.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in? Speech Team and theater are my two favorites. They tie into each other in a way, but are separate due to how Speech Team works and my event in it. I do Radio for Speech Team, coached by Carolyn Sutton and assistant coach Amanda Golke, and learned that I’m pretty good at Radio Speaking and even more, I enjoyed it. It’s why my career is broadcasting and journalism. Theater goes all the way back to middle school, my first show in sixth grade at East Coloma-Nelson, directed by Virginia Whaley, “Peter Pan.” From this I found a strong love for acting, where I continued my acting career and became a thespian for Thespian Troupe 3439 at Rock Falls High School.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable? One of the memories I had that I kept close was my first show at the high school level. It felt different from middle school but not entirely unfamiliar. I looked toward Solan Everly and Kian Rose, both juniors at the time, as inspiration to better hone my acting skills. How to really get into character, how to practice lines efficiently, and how good it felt to perform with them.

What is your hope for the future? On Aug. 13, 2024, my family and I were evicted from our home and forced to relocate to various different motels before being taken in by Austin Olvera, allowing us to have a place of residence until I graduate and head off to college. My hope is that after my four years, I can find a job and hold my own, allowing my family and I to go and find a place to live and be economically secure. I didn’t grow up with luxuries that other kids may have and I’ve been through situations I wouldn’t wish upon someone else. I hope that one day I can give my kid the luxuries that I didn’t get growing up and be able to live comfortably.