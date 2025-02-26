Rock Falls High School selects Johnson as student of the month

ROCK FALLS – Kaylee Johnson is Rock Falls High School student of the month for February.

She is the daughter of Mark and Tina Johnson and has three siblings, Caitlynn, Bryce and Merrissa.

What class do you find really engaging and why? I really enjoy my statistics class taught by Deena Simester. I’ve always enjoyed math and this class is no exception. It’s a very small class of only seven so we’re a very tight-knit group, which creates a nice environment.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned? Once I graduate I plan on going to the Illinois Institute of Technology to pursue a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering. After that I plan on getting my master’s and eventually a doctorate. I plan on using my education to pursue a career in research, development and innovation in my field.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in? My two favorite activities are band and drama. I always loved music since I was kid so band has always been special to me. I’ve earned chances to be a leader and made many of my closest friends throughout my four years in it. I also enjoy running the tech crew for my our school productions. I love working with the equipment and spending time with my friends during rehearsals and show nights.

What is a moment, group event or activity at school that was particularly meaningful or memorable to you? It was amazing to watch the musical we put on in the spring of my junior year come together during tech week. The show had a rough start and watching the people around me put in the work to make something great for themselves and the people around them was inspiring.

What is your hope for the future? I hope that I will be able to live a financially stable future where I feel fulfilled in my line of work and am able to achieve my goals, such as traveling.