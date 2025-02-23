OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center names chief nursing officer

DIXON — Meagan Rothrock-Magana has been named vice president and chief nursing officer for OSF HealthCare Saint Katharine Medical Center in Dixon.

Rothrock-Magana will be responsible for leading nursing operations to achieve key results and drive superior clinical outcomes at OSF Saint Katharine.

“I am honored to step into this role and am excited to further the OSF mission of serving with the greatest care and love,” Rothrock-Magana said. “Together, we will drive impactful change in the Sauk Valley by enhancing patient care through collaborative efforts and fostering a culture of excellence.”

Most recently, Rothrock-Magana served as the director of Professional Practice, Professional Development, Research, and Magnet at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford. Her career includes extensive clinical practice and leadership roles. Rothrock-Magana has been with OSF HealthCare for 15 years.

Rothrock-Magana earned her bachelor of science in biology from Loyola University. She went on to complete a master of science in nursing from Saint Francis Medical Center College of Nursing, where she is currently pursuing a degree as doctor of nursing practice.

She will begin her new position at OSF Saint Katharine on March 16.