Basketball camp memorializes Sterling firefighter Garrett Ramos

Outwork Elite partnered with the Garrett Ramos Foundation on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, to host a free basketball camp for kids ranging from third through eighth grade. Garrett Ramos' parents, Ed and Jeannie, shared inspirational stories with players throughout the day.

STERLING — Outwork Elite partnered with the Garrett Ramos Foundation on Monday to host a free basketball camp for kids ranging from third through eighth grade. Over 120 players from throughout the Sauk Valley and beyond attended the clinic at Newman Central Catholic High School.

Sterling Fire Department Lt. Garrett Ramos, 38, died in the aftermath of a floor collapse while fighting a house fire in rural Rock Falls. (Submitted by City of Sterling)

Ramos, a Sterling High School graduate, served nearly 10 years with the Sterling Fire Department, and also served as the union president for Local 2301. Ramos, 38, died in the line of duty Dec. 4, 2021, after falling through the floor of a burning home in rural Rock Falls. The city of Sterling posthumously promoted him to the rank of captain.

[ Sterling FD Lt. Garrett Ramos dies after floor collapse during rural Rock Falls house fire ]

At Monday’s basketball camp, Garrett’s parents, Ed and Jeannie, shared inspiring words before each session.

What they shared provided inspiration for all of those in attendance, with everyone getting to learn more about a true hero in the community, according to a news release.

The camp was designed with a focus on fundamentals and skill development with individual stations focused on ball-handling, shooting, passing, footwork, defense and rebounding.

The camp was run by Outwork Elite coaches and players, including local high school players and coaches from Rock Falls, Dixon, Sterling, Amboy, Polo, Princeton, Ashton-Franklin Center, and St. Ambrose University.

Players were Jimmy Starkey of St. Ambrose University; Ryken Howard of Rock Falls; Nolan Reuff of AFC; Eddie Jones of Amboy; Brody Nicklaus of Dixon; Cole Mulnix of Rock Falls; Cobey Shipma of Sterling; and Eli Perez of Polo.