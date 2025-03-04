Pay if Forward 2025

NOMINATE SOMEONE WHO DID A GOOD DEED!

Sauk Valley will capture the essence of “Paying It Forward”. When someone does a kind deed for another, instead of returning the favor to them, a good deed is, in turn, done for another person. Do you know someone in the Sauk Valley who has done a kind act for another? Someone who has paid for a stranger’s coffee, left a big tip for a server, donated their time to a group or organization or helped an elder load their groceries? These are just a few random acts of paying it forward. We would love to hear from you.

Readers will have the opportunity to nominate a Sauk Valley resident who has paid it forward online at saukvalley.com. Sauk Valley Media will then cross publish these entries into a pull-out tab to be inserted into the Telegraph and Daily Gazette on April 5th. Our goal is to promote the effect of “Paying It Forward”, where a single act of kindness creates a cascade, or ripple effect.

Don’t miss your chance to be included in this new section that will capture the good that goes on throughout our communities.

NOMINATE HERE.

Thank you to our special sponsors:

K’s Korner

Community State Bank

Whiteside County Senior Center

Mud & Moo

Farmers National

Faith Christian