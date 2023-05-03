SVM track & field roundup: Forreston-Polo boys, girls take titles at Ogle County Meet

The Forreston-Polo boys track & field team took the title at the Ogle County Meet on Tuesday in Rochelle, scoring 115 points to top the Hubs (87), Oregon (65.5), Byron (59.5) and Stillman Valley (47).
Noah Dewey led the Cardinals with a win in the 200 (23.02 seconds), and teamed with Delo Fernandez, Brock Soltow and Avery Grenoble to win both the 4x100 (46.38) and 4x200 (1:38.38). McKeon Crase won the 400 (55.50), Micah Nelson took the 800 (2:12.79), and Michael Taylor won the high jump (1.73 meters) and took second in the 100 (11.58 seconds). The 4x800 team of Payton Encheff, Ben Plachno, Kameron Grobe and Kale Grobe (9:35.39) also won for Forreston-Polo.
Encheff added a second in the 800 (2:17.93), and Dewey was runner-up in the triple jump (11.35 meters). Carson Jones took second in both the 1,600 (5:11.56) and 3,200 (11:11.77), and Jace Engbert placed second in both the 110 hurdles (16.98 seconds) and 300 hurdles (47.32). The Cardinals also ran to second in the 4x400 (3:35.02) with the quartet of Soltow, Nelson, Jones and Encheff, while Johnny Kobler took third in the shot put (12.70 meters).
Aidan Guida paced the Hawks with a win in the 100 (11.57 seconds), a second in the 200 (23.99), and a pair of top-three relay finishes, teaming with Griffin Marlatt, Gabe Eckerd and Emmett Peterson to take second in the 4x200 (1:40.64) and third in the 4x100 (46.69).
Evan James (39.34 meters) and Evyn Carreno (33.23 meters) went 1-2 in the discus for Oregon, while Marlatt took third in the 100 (11.79 seconds) and fourth in the 200 (24.76). Edward Gomez was third in the 300 hurdles (47.62), and Daniel Gonzalez placed third in the 800 (2:21.92) and teamed with Chris Bolisenga, Caleb Brooks and Ryan Noisten to take third in the 4x800 (9:43.38).
Brockman Invite: Erie-Prophetstown scored 124 points to finish behind only host Kewanee (135.5) at a seven-team meet, while Riverdale took third (101) and Bureau Valley finished fourth (85.5).
Charlie Link led the Panthers with a distance sweep, taking the 1,600 (4:44.06) and the 3,200 (10:24.38). Parker Holldorf won the pole vault (3.81 meters), and Caleb Eads took first in the triple jump (12.34 meters) and second in the long jump (5.78 meters). Frank Bushaw, Hunter Bruketta, Jack Minssen and Demetree Larsen ran to victory in the 4x100 (45.96 seconds).
Bruketta also finished second in the 400 (53.82) and fourth in the 200 (24.35) for E-P, while Caleb Naftzger took third in the discus (37.50 meters) and fourth in the shot put (12.59 meters). Tyson Skinner was third in the 3,200 (11:15.12), Aidan Jepson placed third in the pole vault (3.04 meters), and the Panthers took third in a pair of relays: the 4x400 (3:50.18) with Minssen, Gaven Adams, Zeke Weidel and Lucas Dreisbach, and the 4x800 (9:18.44) with Wyatt Beck, Dreisbach, Gus Schultz and Caden Sutton.
Elijah House won the 400 (53.02 seconds) and teamed with Justin Moon, Benjamin Roth and Adrian Gallardo to win the 4x400 (3:41.24) for Bureau Valley. Moon was runner-up in the high jump (1.70 meters), and the quartet of Roth, Maddox Moore, Austin Hanabarger and Gallardo ran to second in the 4x800 (9:10.01).
Gallardo (800, 2:13.05) and Roth (1,600, 4:53.81) added individual third-place finishes, while Brady Hartz took third in the 200 (24.056 seconds) and fourth in the 100 (11.79), and Landon Hulsing was third in the high jump (1.65 meters) for the Storm.
Du-Pec Invite: Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio scored 145.5 points to earn a runner-up finish in an eight-team meet in Pecatonica, as only North Boone (201) scored more points.
Kyler McNinch won the 1,600 (5:03.71) and 3,200 (11:03.73), and Ian Sundberg took the shot put (12.74 meters) and discus (41.09 meters) to lead the Clippers. Joel Billhorn won the 400 (55.90 seconds), and he and McNinch teamed with Zane Murphy and Caleb Yonos to win the 4x400 (3:51.31).
Atticus Horner was second in the 800 (2:24.56), and Amboy also ran to second in the other three relays. Yonos, Billhorn, Kelton Schwamberger and Murphy were runners-up in the 4x100 (47.40 seconds); Yonos, Ed Fry, Schwamberger and Murphy placed second in the 4x200 (1:40.57); and Horner, Michael Shoemaker, Jaden Haley and Conner Deering finished second in the 4x800 (10:33.15).
Murphy took third in the 100 (11.52 seconds), Horner was third in the 1,600 (5:28.00), Fry finished third in the high jump (1.68 meters), and Billhorn placed third in the long jump (5.63 meters).
Girls track & field
Ogle County Meet: Forreston-Polo took the title at the five-team meet in Rochelle, scoring 115 points to top the Hubs (88.5), Oregon (74.5), Byron (52) and Stillman Valley (33).
Autum Pritchard swept the sprints for the Cardinals, winning the 100 (13.17 seconds), 200 (27.86) and 400 (1:06.70). Sydni Badertscher won both the shot put (10.53 meters) and the discus (31.49 meters), and Letrese Buisker won the high jump (1.52 meters) and took second in both the 100 hurdles (18.47 seconds) and 300 hurdles (54.41).
Elsa Monaco was runner-up in both the 100 (13.41 seconds) and long jump (4.45 meters), and Ennen Ferris placed second in the high jump (1.43 meters) and third in the 200 (29.67 seconds) for Forreston-Polo. Monaco and Ferris teamed with Buisker and Pritchard to take second in the 4x100 (55.87 seconds), and Kyla Lamm, Courtney Grobe, Hannah Harvey and Jayleigh Newill ran to second in the 4x800 (12:12.72).
Newill took third in the 3,200 (16:06.81), Grobe was third in the 100 hurdles (18.54 seconds), and Alayna Young placed third in the shot put (8.73 meters).
Hadley Lutz and Ava Wight both had an individual win and two relay wins to lead the Hawks. Lutz won the long jump (4.98 meters), Wight won the triple jump (9.72 meters), and together they teamed with Rylie Robertson and Lexi Ebert to win the 4x100 (54.01 seconds), and Miranda Ciesiel and Grace Tremble to take the 4x200 (1:56.52). Robertson added a win in the 100 hurdles (17.46 seconds), and Sonya Plescia won the pole vault (2.74 meters) and joined Tremble, Jennica Ciesiel and Skylar Bishop to win the 4x400 (4:35.47).
Daleanah Koertner took third in both the 400 (1:13.59) and long jump (4.41 meters) for Oregon, and Jennica Ciesiel was third in the high jump (1.38 meters).
Brockman Invite: Erie-Prophetstown took third (103 points) and Bureau Valley finished fourth (88.5) at a seven-team meet in Kewanee. Annawan-Wethersfield won the title (123), and the host Boilermakers were second (105.5). Riverdale (63) rounded out the top five.
Brianna Neumiller won the shot put (9.68 meters) and discus (36.32 meters) to lead the Panthers, while Olivia Purvis won the pole vault (3.04 meters) and Ellie Johnson took the long jump (4.60 meters).
Claire Reymer took second in the discus (31.74 meters), Gracelyn Abell placed second in the pole vault (2.43 meters), and Aubrey Misfeldt was runner-up in the triple jump (9.35 meters). E-P also ran to second in a pair of relays: Aubrey Huisman, Ashley Johnson, Ellie Johnson and Kennedy Buck in the 4x400 (4:26.38), and Savannah Wuebben, Clara Ashdown, Michelle Naftzger and Jillian Norman in the 4x800 (11:50.30).
Isabella Pangrazio took third in the 3,200 (16:07.63), and Ellie Johnson, Purvis, Ashley Johnson and Buck ran to third in the 4x200 (1:56.24) for the Panthers.
The team of Connie Gibson, Kate Salisbury, Addison Wessel and Jillian Hulsing won the 4x200 (1:54.80) for Bureau Valley. Wessel took second in the 100 hurdles (18.16) and third in the 200 (28.61), and Lynzie Cady was runner-up in the 400 (1:06.81) and shot put (9.19 meters).
Hulsing added a third in the high jump (1.49 meters), and the Storm took third in the other three relays: Gibson, Ashlyn Maupin, Salisbury and Cady in the 4x100 (54.11 seconds); Hulsing, Salisbury, McKenzie Hunt and Maddie Wetzell in the 4x400 (4:43.41); and Emma Mussche, Elizabeth Backer, Hunt and Wetzell in the 4x800 (11:56.36).