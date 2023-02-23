SVM Athlete of the Week: Fulton’s Zane Pannell

Fulton’s Zane Pannell (right) and Tolono Unity’s Kyus Root wrap up in the Class 1A 170-pound third-place match last Saturday in the IHSA Individual State Finals at State Farm Center in Champaign. Pannell won the match, and has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week. (Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.com/Mark Busch - mbusch@shawmedia.co)