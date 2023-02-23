SVM Athlete of the Week: Fulton’s Zane Pannell

Fulton senior Zane Pannell just won a medal at the IHSA Individual Wrestling State Tournament for the second straight season, adding a third-place medal at 170 pounds to the fifth-place medal he won at that weight last year. He also won his first sectional title on Feb. 11, winning by pin in the quarterfinals and semifinals of the Class 1A Oregon Sectional, then defeating Riverdale’s Alex Watson 10-5 in the championship bout.
Pannell has been voted by readers as the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week, and he answered a few questions to help us get to know him a little bit.
What was the key to your success this season?
Pannell: Confidence was the key to my success.
How special was it to finish your career at the state tournament?
Pannell: I enjoyed attending the state tournament the past two years and finishing as a top contender!
What does it mean to you to be a two-time state medalist?
Pannell: Being a 2 time medalist great, but there is still a lot to learn to better myself.
What’s your favorite thing about wrestling?
Pannell: The idea that there is a sport that two people can put their bodies on the line to subdue his or her opponent.
What’s your favorite memory of Fulton wrestling?
Pannell: My favorite memory was state my junior year placing 5th
What’s your favorite TV show?
Pannell: Breaking bad or Rick and Morty.
What is your perfect meal?
Pannell: Chicken rice and eggs is my favorite meal.
What superpower would you like to have, and why?
Pannell: Flying, because you can go anywhere and be free.
What songs do you listen to to fire you up before a match?
Pannell: I don’t listen to music before my matches.
What songs are your go-to to relax?
Pannell: Mockingbird by Eminem or Heartless by Kanye West.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go, and why?
Pannell: Hawaii, because it’s always been my dream
What is your favorite class, and why?
Pannell: Media Publications, because I can film sporting events and be in the action.
Who is your favorite professional team and athlete?
Pannell: Pittsburgh Steelers, and Troy Polamalu is my favorite player.