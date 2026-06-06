United Way of Lee County invites families to celebrate reading at Dolly Book Bash events

United Way of Lee County is hosting a Dolly Book Bash series this summer to bring free, family-friendly literacy events to communities across Lee County. (Photo provided by United Way of Lee County)

United Way of Lee County is hosting a Dolly Book Bash series this summer to bring free, family-friendly literacy events to communities across Lee County.

Hosted in partnership with local libraries, these events celebrate the joy of reading and help raise awareness about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which provides free books each month to children from birth to age 5.

Families are invited to attend one of four Dolly Book Bash events taking place throughout the summer. Each event will feature story time, activities, games, prizes, and opportunities for families to learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and how it supports early childhood literacy.

Event dates and locations include:

June 8: 4 to 5 p.m., Ashton Library

June 18: 10 to 11 a.m., Paw Paw Library

June 22: 2 to 3 p.m., Franklin Grove Library

July 27: 10 to 11 a.m., Dixon Public Library

The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program is available to eligible children throughout Lee and Ogle counties at no cost to families. Since launching locally, the program has helped to increase access to age-appropriate books and encourage family reading habits during the critical early years of childhood development.

United Way of Lee County encourages families with young children to attend a Dolly Book Bash event and learn more about enrolling in the program. The events are free and open to the public.

For more information about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Lee County or to register a child for the program, contact United Way of Lee County at 815-284-3339 or visit unitedwayofleecounty.org.