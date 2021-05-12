Birth announcements for March and April, 2021

Charlie Scott Sandrock and Dax Michael Sandrock

Jacy and Scott Sandrock of Bettendorf, Iowa are the parents of twin sons born at 9:33 a.m. and 9:38 a.m., respectively, on March 12, 2021 at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Charlie Scott Sandrock weighed 4 pounds, 9 ounces and was 17 inches long; Dax Michael Sandrock weighed 4 pounds, 2 ounces and was 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Jul Woodworth of Lyndon.

Paternal grandparents are Steve and Jen Sandrock of Morrison.

Maternal great-grandmother is Shirley Dodd of Sterling.

Paternal great-grandmother is Leola Woodworth of Prophetstown.

Jaxon Christopher Kuster

Amber and Nathan Kuster of Dixon are the parents of a son born at 7:43 p.m. March 16, 2021, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Jaxon Christopher Kuster weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

He is welcomed by Oaklyn Kuster, 1, and Sophia Kuster, 3.

Maternal grandparent is Chris Heide of Dixon.

Paternal grandparents are Brian and Lisa Kuster of Dixon.

Maternal great-grandparents are Barb and Dave Miller and Brenda Skinner, all of Sterling.

Paternal great-grandmother is Kay Pottorff of Dixon.

Angelina Rose Lynn Shroyer

Courtney and Travis Shroyer of Dixon are the parents of a daughter born at 12:17 a.m. March 17, 2021, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Angelina Rose Lynn Shroyer weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She is welcomed by Tianna Shroyer, 2, Aliyah Evans, 6, Audrina Evans, 7, Mya Rodriguez, 11 and Sophia Thompson, 12.

Maternal grandparents are Thomas McLain of Amboy and Tina Carruccio of Dixon.

Paternal grandparents are Lori Younger of Sterling and Terry Shroyer of Dixon.

Maternal great-grandparents are Mary Schubert of Davenport, Florida, and Rose McLain of Mendota.

Paternal great-grandfather is Marvin Younger of Sterling.

Elijah Samiel Shields

Autum Villalobos and Charles Shields of Dixon are the parents of a son born at 8:28 a.m. March 21, 2021, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Elijah Samiel Shields weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long.

He is welcomed by Daniel Brady, 9, and Peyton Sutton, 10.

Maternal grandparents are Robert Evans of Kankakee and Jackie Villalobos of Horicon, Wisconsin.

Paternal grandparents are John Shields of Brazil, Indiana, and Kalenn Brady of Terre Haute, Indiana.

Maternal great-grandparents are Mario and Victoria Villalobos of Manteno.

Cora Mae Hall

Kassandra A. and Cody R. Hall are the parents of a daughter born at 1:19 a.m. April 22, 2021, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Cora Mae Hall weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She is welcomed by Maci E. Hall, 6, and Braxton C. Hall, 8.

Maternal grandparents are Manuela Scales and Cory Scales, both of Dwight.

Paternal grandparents are Marie Clark and Evan Clark, both of Sterling.

Paternal great-grandparents are Rick House and Jana House, both of Como.

Draco Jay David King

Kasandro Newton of Dixon and Dalton King of Rock Falls are the parents of a son born at 3:42 p.m. April 26, 2021, at KSB Hospital in Dixon.

Draco Jay David King weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are David Newton and Billie Jo Laidig, both of Dixon.

Paternal grandparents are Jay King and Alisa Baxter, both of Rock Falls.

Maternal great-grandparents are Alan Laidig and Betty Laidig, both of Dixon.

Paternal great-grandparents are Jay and Kris King and Judy Grommert, all of Rock Falls, and Helen Mills of Sterling.

Information sought

The following parents should call 815-632-2539 regarding their birth announcements: Melinda Klenz and Norman Graff and Jamie and Caleb Daniels.