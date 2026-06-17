Whiteside County property transfers for June 8-12, 2026

Warranty Deeds

Jerry L Beeler, Lisa D Beeler, and Xuan L Duong to Erin Theresa Adams and Steven Michael Adams, 1 Parcel: 01-14-400-009, $25,000

Nicholas E Wright and Cortnee Wright to Isabel Wherry, 919 9TH AVE, FULTON, $190,000

Patrick D Balsley to Jeremey Hicks, 10288 CALHOUN ROAD, ROCK FALLS, $165,000

Delaney Wetzell to Dale Bertolozzi and Shelly Bertolozzi, 31769 THOME RD E, ROCK FALLS, $235,000

Leopoldo Paz Ramirez and Martha L Ruiz Serrano to Brady Fossett and Gabriel Fossett, 612 15TH AVENUE, STERLING, $182,000

Sterling Federal Bank to Taurino U Segretto, 1007 4TH AVENUE, STERLING, $40,000

Cynthia Moore Trustee and Paul L Huizenga Trust to Katie M Jensen, 1211 16TH AVE, ERIE, $141,000

Donald R Tyler and Sharon Tyler to Opendoor Property Trust I, 4002 ROCK FALLS ROAD W, ROCK FALLS, $240,000

Jennifer Carskaden to Prime Point Rentals Llc, 1905 14TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $55,000

Emily M Weaver, Marcia M Smith Estate, and Callen Smith to 700 5th Avenue Llc, 700 5TH AVENUE, ERIE, $210,000

Nancy L Pape to Garrett C Hlubek, 12228 BLACK RD, MORRISON, $125,000

Donald E Schmitt Trustee and Vicki Jacobs Special Needs Trust to Tanner J Barron and Kristy Kruger, 19381 LUTHER RD, STERLING, $210,000

Jennie L Lench, Bruce Coers, and James Coers to Arlyn J Hostetler and Keisha J Hostetler, 2 Parcels: 23-29-100-003 and 23-29-200-006, $2,152,206

Aaron R Tarbill and Brianna Tarbill to Joanna Zielinski, 1108 HARVEY DR, STERLING, $160,000

Charles E Avery and Charissa Avery to Alfred Lee, 505 8TH AVE, STERLING, $50,000

Vertia Irene Hurches to Carli Wheeler, 112 7TH AVE, STERLING, $95,000

Beverly A Cooper Trust to Tanner J Shipp, 60 GROVE STREET, PROPHETSTOWN, $118,000

Greenstate Credit Union to Kimberlin Properties Llc, 302 BLUFF STREET N, ALBANY, $32,000

Robert L Hill to Ryan S Samson and Kelli M Samson, 507 CHURCH ST S, ALBANY, $0.00

Relo Property Llc to Maritsa Dejesus, 1813 18TH AVE, STERLING, $89,900

Joseph Lewis to Stacey L Summers, 1009 8TH AVE, STERLING, $106,690

Sauk Valley Bank to Brent Adams, 502 1ST AVE, STERLING, $75,000

Leah E Christensen to Kevin B Ross and Sherri L Ross, 124 5TH ST, FULTON, $402,000

Robin Denise Hein to Wayne Richards, Timmy J Aune, and Katherine E Jacobs, 507 JENKRAN ST, UNIT 3, MORRISON, $95,000

Michael A Balk and Josie Balk to Charles W Bush and Carrie B Bush, 101 WINFIELD ST E, MORRISON, $100,000

Wayne A Abell to Owen A Trenholm and Angel J Trenholm, 304 5TH ST E, ROCK FALLS, $99,900

Barbara Tieman to Huy V Le, 2101 7TH AVE, STERLING, $240,000

Steven D Gilmore to Cody J King, 2512 SANBORN STREET, STERLING, $42,000

Michael F Wahl and Amanda L Wahl to Nicolas D Lareau and Jennifer L Lareau, 1 Parcel: 05-35-400-021, $35,400

Rene Menez and Alma Menez to Carrie D Smith and Kimberly Diann Oday, 702 6TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $67,000

Judith A Kohl to Manuel Lopez and Beatrice Lopez, 606 7TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $35,500

Matthew T Hinrichs to Payton J Gerlach, 304 WALNUT ST, PROPHETSTOWN, $136,000

Gary L Meyer, Darlene J Meyer, and Amy E Meyer to Gordon D Zaagman and Paulette J Zaagman, 3 Parcels: 09-13-300-002, 09-24-100-002, and 09-24-326-001, $2,383,490

Quit Claims

Linda L Frerichs to Frank W Manning and Lola J Manning, 2 Parcels: 01-14-400-011 and 01-14-400-020, $0.00

Araceli Castllo to Saul Serrano, 1307 HARVEY DRIVE, STERLING, $0.00

Charles D Josephsen Trust to Jbck Properties Llc, 1001 6TH ST W, STERLING, $15,000

Edward A Gale and Sharon L Gale to Edward A Gale Trust and Sharon L Gale Trust, 3009 ISLAND VIEW DR, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

James C Ellicott and Kathleen L Ellicott to Eric A Fitzwater and Jane K Fitzwater, 510 JENKRAN ST, #6, MORRISON, $0.00

Doug Christensen Jr and Douglas Christensen Aka to Douglas Christensen and Deanna M Christensen, 705 GRACE AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Richard A Anderson Jr, Terry Anderson, and Sharolyn D Anderson Estate to Richard A Anderson Jr, 1 Parcel: 11-19-278-019, $0.00

Marlin W Nielsen and Cheryl E Nielsen to Marlin W Nielsen Trust, 2 Parcels: 22-32-100-003 and 22-33-300-002, $0.00

Jonathan Wilson to Jessie M Wilson, 1601 14TH AVE, ROCK FALLS, $0.00

Trustee’s Deeds

Jennie L Lench Trustee and Earl Coers Trust to James Coers, Jennie L Lench, and Bruce Coers, 2 Parcels: 23-29-100-003 and 23-29-200-006, $0.00

Sherwood D Bryan Trustee, Sherwood D Bryan Trust, and Judith N Bryan Trust to Ronald L Johnson and Claudia J Johnson, 514 SUNSET DRIVE, PROPHETSTOWN, $230,000

Kim M Neisewander Trust to Danny J Yanes, 816 LEROY AVE, ROCK FALLS, $160,000

Executor’s Deeds

Robert P Kriha Estate to Paul D Young, 819 5TH AVE, ERIE, $11,000

Robert L Hill to Ryan S Samson and Kelli M Samson, 507 CHURCH ST S, ALBANY, $113,000