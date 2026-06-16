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Sauk Valley

Area softball players named All-State by Illinois Coaches Association

Rock Falls’ Madisyn Eikenberry drives the ball deep against Oregon earlier this season.

Rock Falls’ Madisyn Eikenberry drives the ball deep against Oregon earlier this season. (Alex T. Paschal)

By Drake Lansman

The Illinois Coaches Association released its All-State teams in all four classes as multiple area athletes were recognized.

In Class 2A, Rock Falls freshman outfielder Madisyn Eikenberry was named to the second team after leading the Rockets at the plate.

Oregon sophomore pitcher Izzy Berg was a third-team selection in 2A after helping the Hawks win a regional title.

Erie-Prophetstown had a trio of players selected, led by junior pitcher and infielder Wynn Renkes, who was a second-team selection. Junior pitcher/infielder Ayden Klendworth and freshman infielder Laken Renkes were both third-team picks for the Panthers.

In Class 1A, Milledgeville senior pitcher/infielder Kendra Kingsby was a first-team selection for the Missiles. Sophomore catcher Kinnley Ross earned a spot on the second team.

Fulton junior outfielder Zoe Kunau was a first-team selection for the regional-title winning Steamers. Freshman infielder Kerby Germann was a second-team pick, along with senior pitcher Jessa Read. Senior outfielder Belle Curley was a third-team selection for Fulton.

Fulton’s Zoe Kunau eyes the ball and drives in two against Newman at the Class 1A softball regional at Newman.

Fulton’s Zoe Kunau eyes the ball and drives in two against Newman at the Class 1A softball regional at Newman. (Alex T. Paschal)

Morrison senior catcher Allie Anderson was a second-team pick, along with senior outfielder Bella Scachette. Junior pitcher Ava Duncan was a third-team pick for the Fillies.

Newman senior Lucy Oetting was a second-team infielder for the Comets, and sophomore pitcher/infielder Gianna Vance was a third-team selection.

Newman’s Lucy Oetting hauls in a pop up against Fulton at the Class 1A softball regional at Newman.

Newman’s Lucy Oetting hauls in a pop up against Fulton at the Class 1A softball regional at Newman. (Alex T. Paschal)

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Drake Lansman

Drake Lansman

Sauk Valley Media/Shaw Local sports reporter since May of 2024. Drake is a Bettendorf native who graduated from Iowa State University. He previously covered sports in the Quad Cities area for nine years.