Youths invited to earn food safety certification through ServSafe training July 15-16 at SVCC

Local youths interested in food service, culinary careers or entrepreneurship are invited to participate in an upcoming ServSafe Food Manager Certification training hosted by University of Illinois Extension 4-H.

The program is open to youths ages 14 to 19 and will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 and 16 at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon.

The cost to participate is $80, which includes all training materials and the certification exam. Participants should bring their own lunches.

This hands-on training provides participants with the knowledge and skills needed to safely handle and prepare food, an essential requirement for many jobs in the food service industry. Youths will learn key topics, including proper food handling, sanitation, time and temperature control and how to prevent food-borne illness.

At the conclusion of the training, participants will have the opportunity to take the nationally recognized ServSafe Food Manager Certification exam, a valuable credential for those seeking employment in restaurants, concessions, catering or other food-related businesses.

“This training is a great opportunity for youth to build real-world skills and earn a certification that can open doors to future job opportunities,” said Kathy Book, 4-H Youth educator. “It’s especially beneficial for young people interested in working in the food industry or starting their own food-based ventures.”

Space is limited and advance registration is required. To register, visit svcc.edu/commedenroll or contact Brenda Helms at 815-835-6212. For more information, contact Kathy at kbook@illinois.edu or 815-632-3611.