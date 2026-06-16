Streator Area United Way launches escape room fundraiser

The Streator Area United Way is inviting the community to solve puzzles, crack codes, and hunt for treasure this summer, all while raising money for local programs. (Photo contributed)

The Streator Area United Way is inviting the community to solve puzzles, crack codes, and hunt for treasure this summer, all while raising money for local programs.

The National Treasure-themed escape room opens June 1 at 122 North Bloomington Street and runs through August 30. Teams will work together to uncover clues and follow a trail of mysteries inspired by American history before time runs out.

“Every ticket purchased helps us continue funding local programs that strengthen education, financial stability, and health initiatives throughout our service area,” Elizabeth Palm, executive director of the Streator Area United Way said.

The experience is designed for families, friends, coworkers, civic groups, and anyone looking for a summer activity — whether they’re experienced puzzle solvers or first-timers. Proceeds support the United Way’s annual campaign and local nonprofits that serve children, families, seniors, and individuals throughout the region.

Reservations are encouraged, as space is limited and time slots are expected to fill quickly.

For more information or to reserve a time, contact the Streator Area United Way at 815-672-2921 or visit streatorareaunitedway.org.