GUEST COLUMN: Activism is essential to democracy. Intimidation and destruction are not.

This summer, we celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation. Few political experiments have endured as long - or achieved as much – as the American republic, which has survived war, upheaval, and deep division while preserving the constitutional framework that allows it to renew itself.

Across the Sauk Valley, communities are marking the semiquincentennial with parades, festivals, and public gatherings. Rock Falls celebrated this past weekend, and other communities will host their own events throughout the summer.

The founders would likely take pride in seeing that the republic has endured – just as Benjamin Franklin famously suggested it might, “if you can keep it.”

In “Common Sense,” published in 1776, Thomas Paine argued that “the sun never shined on a cause of greater worth,” urging the colonies to break from British rule and establish a government of their own.

John Adams, meanwhile, warned that “public virtue cannot exist in a nation without private virtue,” a reminder that self-government depends not only on institutions, but on the character of the people who sustain them.

Activism helped bring this country into being. The founders created the opportunity for self-government, and ordinary colonists acted on it.

That history matters today. The United States was born from resistance to unaccountable power, but it was also built on the idea that liberty must be paired with responsibility.

For 250 years, civil war, economic shocks, political conflict, and national tragedy have tested the country. Yet the republic has endured because, more often than not, Americans have chosen to resolve their differences through law, civic participation, and democratic institutions rather than chaos.

That is the standard worth remembering now. Protest is not a threat to democracy; it is one of democracy’s safeguards. But protest loses its civic value when it turns into harassment, intimidation, or destruction.

In the Sauk Valley, that distinction is becoming harder to ignore.

The First Amendment protects the rights to speak, assemble, worship freely, and petition the government. Those protections are central to American life, and they exist precisely so citizens can challenge those in power.

Protest, in that sense, is as American as any other civic tradition. It is how people voice grievances, demand accountability, and press for change.

But a healthy civic culture also depends on restraint. If a cause is pursued through threats, coercion, or deliberate disruption of other people’s safety and livelihoods, the method undermines the message.

Activism should generate action, but in a republic, that action should be directed toward persuasion, organizing, voting, petitioning, and public debate – not toward menace or destruction.

That principle echoes the founders’ broader argument: A constitution is only as strong as the civic habits of the people living under it.

Citizens have every right to oppose a project, organize against it, and make their objections heard. They do not have the right to threaten people, target families, or make daily life unlivable in the name of a cause.

Civil disagreement, public criticism, and even heated argument all fall within the bounds of legitimate activism. Crossing into threats or property destruction does not. It turns protest into intimidation.

That concern has surfaced in recent debates over development, including the expansion of data centers and other large-scale infrastructure projects.

Across the country, communities are debating the costs and benefits of projects tied to commerce, government services, and digital infrastructure. Those are legitimate debates. Residents are right to ask hard questions about land use, noise, water consumption, energy demand, and quality of life.

Data centers, in particular, have become flashpoints because the demand for digital storage and computing power continues to rise with artificial intelligence, streaming, social media, and online commerce.

That growth brings real tradeoffs, and public scrutiny is appropriate.

That is why oversight matters. Policymakers should address concerns about energy use, water consumption, and noise through clear standards and transparent enforcement.

Regulation and local accountability are the proper tools for balancing economic development with community impact.

But opposition loses credibility when it abandons persuasion for intimidation. A community can reject bullying without dismissing legitimate environmental or neighborhood concerns.

The point is not that critics should be silent. It is that disagreement in a republic should aim to persuade fellow citizens and public officials, not to frighten them into submission.

As the country becomes more digital, communities will face more conflicts like this – not fewer.

As we mark the nation’s 250th anniversary, the lesson is not that citizens should stop protesting. It is that a free people must know the difference between protest and intimidation. If we want to keep the republic we inherited, we should defend both vigorous dissent and the civic boundaries that keep dissent from curdling into coercion.

Jim Wise is a Sterling city councilman.