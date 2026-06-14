IDOT announces work on Illinois 84 in Carroll County starts June 15

Construction will begin on Illinois 84 in Carroll County on Monday, June 15. The 10-mile work zone is from Doty Road south of Savanna to the Whiteside County line.

Work will patch, mill and resurface the road, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. There will be daytime lane closures controlled by flaggers during the $7 million project, which is expected to be completed at the end of October.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area and be prepared for slow and stopped traffic. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.