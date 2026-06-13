Youth workshop brings engineering to life with DIY hydraulic hand project

Local youths ages 10 to 14 are invited to explore the exciting world of engineering and creativity at an upcoming hands-on workshop where participants will build their own DIY hydraulic hand using everyday household materials.

Hosted by Carroll, Lee, and Whiteside County 4-H programs, this workshop will take place six times throughout the area. Choose the date and location that works best for you. This workshop is designed to introduce young learners to basic engineering principles through interactive, fun and approachable activities.

During the workshop, youths will construct a working model of a claw hand powered by simple hydraulic systems made from syringes and tubing. By building their own device, youths will gain a practical understanding of how fluids can transfer force – an idea used in real-world machines like construction equipment and robotics.

“This workshop is a great opportunity for youth to see how science and creativity come together,” said Kathy Book, 4-H Youth educator. “By using everyday materials, we’re showing them that innovation doesn’t require expensive tools, just curiosity and imagination.”

All materials will be provided, and no experience is necessary. Participants will take home their completed hydraulic hand along with the knowledge of how it works.

Registration is required, and space is limited. This workshop is open to youth ages 10 to 14 and costs $10. Register online at go.illinois.edu/clw or by calling 815-632-3611.