Grand marshal nominations open for Sauk Valley’s 73rd annual Fiesta Parade

A flag bearer from Rancho El Capricho displays the Mexican colors during the Fiesta Parade on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, in Sterling. (Alex T. Paschal)

The 73rd annual Fiesta Parade, a community tradition organized by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee, will take place Sept. 19.

The parade begins at 1 p.m., w, in Rock Falls and ending near the Sterling Marketplace in Sterling.

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2026 Fiesta Parade grand marshal. Individuals, groups, or organizations who have made a meaningful impact in Sterling and Rock Falls are encouraged to be nominated. Criteria for consideration include one or more of the following:

The individual/group is known to have made a significant contribution to Sterling and Rock Falls.

They have inspired others to become deeply involved in efforts that benefit the community.

They have demonstrated outstanding volunteerism.

They have committed an act of heroism and continue to serve others in the community.

They have helped establish and carry out goals for community development.

They are dedicated to improving opportunities and well-being for all people in the community.

To submit a nomination, visit bit.ly/3RMLv6r or contact the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400 or director@saukvalleyareachamber.com.

Nominations must be received by July 1.