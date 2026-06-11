Grand marshal nominations open for Sauk Valley’s 73rd annual Fiesta Parade

The 73rd annual Fiesta Parade, a community tradition organized by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee, will take place Sept. 19.
The parade begins at 1 p.m., w, in Rock Falls and ending near the Sterling Marketplace in Sterling.
Nominations are now being accepted for the 2026 Fiesta Parade grand marshal. Individuals, groups, or organizations who have made a meaningful impact in Sterling and Rock Falls are encouraged to be nominated. Criteria for consideration include one or more of the following:
- The individual/group is known to have made a significant contribution to Sterling and Rock Falls.
- They have inspired others to become deeply involved in efforts that benefit the community.
- They have demonstrated outstanding volunteerism.
- They have committed an act of heroism and continue to serve others in the community.
- They have helped establish and carry out goals for community development.
- They are dedicated to improving opportunities and well-being for all people in the community.
To submit a nomination, visit bit.ly/3RMLv6r or contact the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400 or director@saukvalleyareachamber.com.
Nominations must be received by July 1.