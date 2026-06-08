Morrison’s On the Move launches fundraising campaign for Kelly Park courts improvements

FILE: Recreational Services Director Nathan Jacobs views the disc golf course at Morrison's Kelly Park on April 25, 2024. On the Move and the city of Morrison are working in partnership to revitalize the park's tennis courts and add two new pickleball courts to Kelly Park. (Charlene Bielema)

On the Move has officially launched a community fundraising initiative with the city of Morrison to revitalize the tennis courts and add two new pickleball courts at Kelly Park.

The “On the Move” campaign aims to transform the current courts into a safe, modern, and welcoming recreational space for residents of all ages and skill levels. Planned improvements include complete resurfacing, and the addition of two pickleball courts designed to encourage fun, fitness, and community connection.

The campaign has already started thanks to Homestead of Morrison, recognized as the campaign’s first major supporter with a $1,000 donation. Donors contributing at this level will be honored with permanent recognition signage displayed at the park upon completion of the project.

Community members can support the campaign through donations, sponsorships, attendance at fundraising events and by helping spread the word. Every contribution will go directly toward improving Kelly Park’s courts.

As part of the fundraising efforts, On the Move will host a Bingo Bash fundraiser on Saturday, June 27, at the Morrison sports complex. Traditional Bingo will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., with Boogie Woogie Bingo beginning around 6:30 p.m.

The partnership between On the Move and the city of Morrison reflects a shared commitment to enhancing community wellness, recreation and public spaces for all.

For more information on how to support the On the Move campaign, contact Charla Olson at 815-622-1956 or Karla Burn at 815-535-6591. Donations may be made to On the Move’s Venmo account, directly to the On the Move account at Farmer’s National Bank in Morrison or by mailing checks payable to On the Move and mailed to 700 Coralyn Drive, Morrison IL, 61270.