Morrison announces temporary city hall closures for system transition, staff training

The city of Morrison is informing residents, businesses, and other stakeholders that Morrison City Hall will be closed intermittently through July to accommodate staff training and the implementation of a new computer system.

These closures are necessary as Morrison transitions to an upgraded computer platform that will support key operations and public services, including utility billing, accounts payable, human resources, and permitting. The new system is designed to improve efficiency, enhance service delivery, and provide a more streamlined experience for residents and businesses.

Due to the nature of the training and system conversion, closures will occur sporadically and may vary in duration. Most of the closures will be for one to two hours at a time. The city encourages residents to plan ahead and check for updates regarding city hall availability.

During this transition period:

Online services may be limited or temporarily unavailable

Response times for certain services may be delayed

Phone calls to city hall might not be answered. Please leave a message or try again later.

Emergency and public safety services will not be affected.

The city of Morrison appreciates the public’s patience and understanding as staff members work to implement these improvements. Updates regarding closures and service availability will be posted on the city’s website at www.morrisonil.org, the community calendar, and social media accounts, @thecityofmorrisonil.

For urgent matters during closures, residents and businesses are encouraged to contact city hall via email or leave a voicemail, and staff members will respond as soon as possible. Specific contact information is available on the city’s website.