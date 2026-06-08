Beyond Trim: June is Men’s Health Month, here are some steps to safeguard health

My husband is paying a little closer attention to his health lately. I guess living with a health coach has finally rubbed off on him.

Since June is Men’s Health Month and since maybe you also have a man in your life (or you are a man) who could be paying better attention to their health, I thought I would focus on some key men’s health issues and the screening guidelines that can help to identify current and future risks for disease.

The priority for some screenings may depend on age, lifestyle, and family history but these are the core screenings that men should consider and discuss with their health care provider:

Blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar: Since cardiovascular disease is the number-one cause of death in the United States, it’s crucial to know these numbers. High blood pressure and high cholesterol together pose a danger as blood pressure pushes cholesterol into the artery wall and can also disrupt arterial plaques and cause heart attacks. High blood sugar increases the risk for diabetes, but it also damages blood vessels, thereby increasing risk for heart disease.

Colon cancer: Screening should begin around age 45 for average risk. A colonoscopy is the standard screening tool preferred by most providers, but you can talk to the doctor about a mail-in test kit.

Prostate: Prostate cancer screening aims to detect cancer early, before symptoms appear and when treatment is most effective. The two main screening methods are the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test and the digital rectal exam (DRE).

Skin cancer: Some guys spend a lot of time outdoors – golfing, mowing, fishing, etc. An annual exam is recommended for all adults and especially for those who have had a lot of sun exposure. You can use the ABCDE rule to do a self-exam. Look at new or existing moles and growths and check for:

A: asymmetry

B: border irregularity

C: color variation

D: diameter larger than 1/4 inch

E: evolving or changing over time

And p.s. – Wear sunscreen!

Depression: Many providers now do this regularly as a part of an annual examination. Some men (and women!) are not comfortable discussing it but mental health matters just as much as physical health. It’s a good thing that it’s becoming more normal to address it.

And don’t forget about vaccinations. Annual flu and COVID vaccines, tetanus every 10 years, plus shingles and pneumonia for those over 50 are recommended to protect from infection.

Sherry DeWalt is the healthy lifestyles coordinator for the CGH Health Foundation in Sterling.