Amboy Food Truck Monday to feature country music performer June 15

Amboy’s upcoming Food Truck Monday will feature not just a selection of food trucks and vendors but live music as well.

The Food Truck Monday will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 15, in the Amboy Depot Museum parking lot.

Kristin Toon, a South Beloit native, is a country music performer who sings and plays the guitar.

Toon performs her own songs as well as covers of popular country hits from performers such as Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Avril Lavigne, Jake Owen and Brooks and Dunn.

“I have always been a huge fan of country music and the songwriting it represents,” Toon said on her website interview.

Toon said she got her first guitar at age 15 and taught herself to play. Before that, she sang in her school and church choirs.

She also writes songs for herself that primarily talk about relationships.

“I have a few others that talk about things in life but I felt most compelled to write a song compared to the mood I’m in. Whether it’s love or sadness, the song comes out,” Toon said.