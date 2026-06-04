Fritts to host shred event June 13 in Sterling

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, is hosting a shred event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Self Help Enterprises in Sterling.

“All local residents are invited to attend our upcoming shred event,” Fritts said. “This event is a great opportunity to utilize a confidential shredding service at no cost to residents.”

Participants should follow all directions when entering the parking lot. This is a drive-up event, but participants may exit their vehicles to watch the shredding. Only residential paper documents without paper clips will be accepted.

Self Help Enterprises is located at 2300 W. Le Fevre Road.

For more information, call 815-561-3690 or visit RepFritts.com.