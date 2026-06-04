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Sauk Valley

Fritts to host shred event June 13 in Sterling

Bradley Fritts

Bradley Fritts (Photo provided by Bradley Fritts )

By Shaw Local News Network

State Rep. Brad Fritts, R-Dixon, is hosting a shred event from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at Self Help Enterprises in Sterling.

“All local residents are invited to attend our upcoming shred event,” Fritts said. “This event is a great opportunity to utilize a confidential shredding service at no cost to residents.”

Participants should follow all directions when entering the parking lot. This is a drive-up event, but participants may exit their vehicles to watch the shredding. Only residential paper documents without paper clips will be accepted.

Self Help Enterprises is located at 2300 W. Le Fevre Road.

For more information, call 815-561-3690 or visit RepFritts.com.

Local NewsLocalBrad FrittsStateSterlingCommunitySauk Valley Front HeadlinesDixon
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois