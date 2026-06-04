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Warm, windy conditions lead to fire threat across northern Illinois

Most of northern Illinois is under an increased fire threat Thursday, June 4 due to warm, dry conditions, the National Weather Service said.

Most of northern Illinois is under an increased fire threat Thursday, June 4 due to warm, dry conditions, the National Weather Service said. (Photo provided by National Weather Service)

By Judy Harvey

Residents across northern Illinois should use extra caution today with any outdoor activities that involve fire or flames as weather conditions will create an extra threat for fires to spread quickly.

The National Weather Service said warm, dry conditions, combined with southwest winds gusting as high as 25 mph will result in an increased grass and brush fire threat this afternoon.

“Use extra care with any outdoor activities that involve open flame or sparks, including operating farm equipment, parking on grass, and improperly discarding smoking materials,” the NWS said.

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Judy Harvey

Judy Harvey

News editor for The Herald-News. More than 30 years as a journalist in community news in Will County and the greater Chicago region.